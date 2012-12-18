* Demand expected to stay firm on low supply, improving China economy * Some bullish traders hold back offers, hope for more profits * Cold weather in northern China may rein in gains By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, Dec 18 Spot iron ore prices jumped to a more than five-month top on Monday, stretching gains into a tenth straight session as recent strong economic data from top consumer China improved the demand outlook for the steelmaking raw material. A rapid decline in iron ore stockpiles stored at ports and steel mills in China indicates consumption is improving, while expectations that supplies may be tight in the first quarter due to seasonal cyclones and rain in top exporters Australia and Brazil are also prodding buyers to stock up. "Traders don't have ample stockpiles at the moment and we don't have many forward cargoes to sell. Traders are also confident in China's economic recovery in the first quarter, so they are buying more cargoes," an iron ore trader in Beijing said. Recent data from China showing the country's manufacturing sector expanded in December at its fastest pace in more than a year reinforced belief that growth was reviving at the world's No. 2 economy. The benchmark index for 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI surged $2.9 again to $132.2 a tonne on Monday, the highest level since July 13, according to data provider the Steel Index. Iron ore prices have jumped nearly 15 percent since the start of the month and have rebounded by 52 percent since September, when tepid demand dragged prices to a three-year low and forced some domestic mines to shut. "Prices are now back at the $130 a tonne level - with a classical V-shaped recovery. We would highlight again that both the fall and rebound were driven by fundamental factors and the speed of both implies that the iron ore market remains very efficient," Macquarie said in a research note. A few bullish traders are even holding back their offers in anticipation for bigger profits, sources said. But, the swift rally has raised some doubts on the extent of further gains, with some traders saying the cold weather in northern China will cap demand and rein in prices. "The question is if there is not a big spike in steel prices, steel mills could make losses and this rally won't be sustainable in long term," the trader added. China's average daily crude steel output fell 0.76 percent to 1.945 million tonnes during Dec. 1-10 from the previous ten-day period, and smaller mills, which produce mainly rebar and wire rod, have slashed their output by 9.7 percent during the same period. The most active rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded 0.3 percent higher at 3,824 yuan ($610) a tonne by midday break on Tuesday. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0338 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 3824 12.00 0.31 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 132.75 1.75 1.34 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 132.2 2.90 2.24 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 134.12 3.89 2.99 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2350 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)