* Steel mills reluctant to buy after a rapid rise in price
* The level of $135/T expected to be the end of the current
rally
By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Dec 19 Spot iron ore was unchanged on
Tuesday, holding at a more than five-month high that was hit
after a two-week rally, although a slowdown in steel price gains
this week in top consumer China may prompt buyers to curb new
orders.
The swift rally in iron ore -- up almost 13 percent in the
last 10 sessions -- may also dent buying interest for the
steelmaking ingredient from Chinese mills.
The benchmark index for 62-percent grade iron ore
.IO62-CNI=SI stood unchanged at $132.2 a tonne on Tuesday, its
highest level since mid-July that was first hit on Monday,
according to data provider the Steel Index.
Iron ore prices have been boosted by an improved outlook for
demand from China as growth revives in the world's second
largest economy, while worries supplies may be tight in the
first quarter due to seasonal cyclones and rain in top exporters
Australia and Brazil have also supported.
"I think the rise is fairly speculative at the moment.
Although the outlook has definitely picked up over the last
month, we feel it does not justify the size of the rise in spot
prices over the last couple of weeks," said Christopher Ellis,
an analyst with Metal Bulletin Iron Ore Index, one of the three
major global indices providers.
"The gains have also been on the back of relatively thin
transacted volumes in the spot market which tells us that only a
limited part of the Chinese market is able or willing to buy at
the relatively high prices," Ellis said.
Some market participants said the $135 a tonne level could
be the ceiling for iron ore prices in the coming weeks. A drop
off in steel price gains this week should also cap iron ore.
The most active May rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was down 0.34 percent at 3,806 yuan ($610) a
tonne by midday break on Wednesday. Rebar surged almost 8
percent over the last two weeks, but prices have risen only 1.7
percent so far this week.
Price offers for imported Australian ore cargoes with
62-percent iron grade in China, including freight, stood
unchanged at $131-132 a tonne on Wednesday from Tuesday, said
Beijing-based consultancy Umetal.
On Monday, a cargo of 165,000 tonnes of Australian fines
with about 61 percent iron grade was sold at $135 a tonne, up $4
from last Friday.
"Most steel mills still prefer to buy from the existing port
inventories, and they are reluctant to make much forward
bookings at surging prices," said an iron ore trader in
Shanghai.
Spot prices of square billet, a semi-finished product to be
rolled to steel products, dipped 30 yuan to 3,180 yuan a tonne
in Tangshan, a main steel producing region in northern China, on
Wednesday from Tuesday.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0356 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 3806 -13.00 -0.34
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 133.5 0.75 0.56
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 132.2 0.00 0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 133.98 -0.14 -0.10
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2324 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)