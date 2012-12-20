* Iron ore price hits $135.50/T, levels last seen on July 10 * Australian fines cargo offered at $140/T, up from Wednesday deal * Softer gains in steel prices this week By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, Dec 20 Spot iron ore jumped to its highest in almost five-and-a-half months on Wednesday with buyers in top consumer China picking up cargoes to rebuild stockpiles, although the swift rally in prices along with softer steel gains might curb purchases. The improved outlook as China's economy revives along with a rapid drawdown at port inventories of the steelmaking raw material have encouraged traders to pick up cargoes, boosting prices by 17 percent so far this month. The benchmark index for 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI jumped 2.5 percent or $3.3 to $135.50 a tonne, a level last seen on July 10, according to the Steel Index. "Steel mill restocking and improved demand expectations have seen mills drawdown port stocks of iron ore and maintain solid steel output run rates ahead of the usual winter demand slowdown," Lachlan Shaw, a senior commodities analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a research note. China's 78 big steel mills, accounting for around 80 percent of the total output, raised the average daily output by 1 percent to 1.657 million tonnes between Dec 1-10, although smaller mills slashed output by 9.7 percent. "A sustained recovery in real estate contract sales into the first half of 2013 is needed to keep iron ore price momentum elevated," Shaw added. A cargo of 10,000 tonnes Australian iron ore fines with 62 percent iron grade was offered at $140 a tonne for February delivery on Thursday, up about $2 compared with a cargo bought at $137.88 a tonne on Wednesday, according to traders. Traders are holding low inventories at the moment as they managed to cut down their stocks over the past few months when prices slumped to three-year lows amid the cooling economy. "There is risk if steel mills buy cargoes at the current high prices, as weak steel prices are denting mills' profit," said an iron ore buying official with a northern mid-sized mill. The most active rebar futures for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1 percent to 3,779 yuan ($610) a tonne by midday break on Thursday. Shanghai steel futures have risen less than 1 percent so far this week, compared with gains of 3 percent last week and 4 percent the week before. Steel demand typically declines in northern China regions towards the end of the year as the cold weather hits construction activities, denting consumption of rebar. However, a steep drop in inventories may spark a stronger price recovery when traders start to restock. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0330 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 3779 -39.00 -1.02 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 137.25 3.75 2.80 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 135.5 3.30 2.50 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.46 2.48 1.85 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2303 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)