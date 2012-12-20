* Iron ore price hits $135.50/T, levels last seen on July 10
* Australian fines cargo offered at $140/T, up from
Wednesday deal
* Softer gains in steel prices this week
By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Dec 20 Spot iron ore jumped to its
highest in almost five-and-a-half months on Wednesday with
buyers in top consumer China picking up cargoes to rebuild
stockpiles, although the swift rally in prices along with softer
steel gains might curb purchases.
The improved outlook as China's economy revives along with a
rapid drawdown at port inventories of the steelmaking raw
material have encouraged traders to pick up cargoes, boosting
prices by 17 percent so far this month.
The benchmark index for 62-percent grade iron ore
.IO62-CNI=SI jumped 2.5 percent or $3.3 to $135.50 a tonne, a
level last seen on July 10, according to the Steel Index.
"Steel mill restocking and improved demand expectations have
seen mills drawdown port stocks of iron ore and maintain solid
steel output run rates ahead of the usual winter demand
slowdown," Lachlan Shaw, a senior commodities analyst at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a research note.
China's 78 big steel mills, accounting for around 80 percent
of the total output, raised the average daily output by 1
percent to 1.657 million tonnes between Dec 1-10, although
smaller mills slashed output by 9.7 percent.
"A sustained recovery in real estate contract sales into the
first half of 2013 is needed to keep iron ore price momentum
elevated," Shaw added.
A cargo of 10,000 tonnes Australian iron ore fines with 62
percent iron grade was offered at $140 a tonne for February
delivery on Thursday, up about $2 compared with a cargo bought
at $137.88 a tonne on Wednesday, according to traders.
Traders are holding low inventories at the moment as they
managed to cut down their stocks over the past few months when
prices slumped to three-year lows amid the cooling economy.
"There is risk if steel mills buy cargoes at the current
high prices, as weak steel prices are denting mills' profit,"
said an iron ore buying official with a northern mid-sized mill.
The most active rebar futures for May delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1 percent to 3,779 yuan
($610) a tonne by midday break on Thursday.
Shanghai steel futures have risen less than 1 percent so far
this week, compared with gains of 3 percent last week and 4
percent the week before.
Steel demand typically declines in northern China regions
towards the end of the year as the cold weather hits
construction activities, denting consumption of rebar. However,
a steep drop in inventories may spark a stronger price recovery
when traders start to restock.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0330 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 3779 -39.00 -1.02
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 137.25 3.75 2.80
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 135.5 3.30 2.50
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.46 2.48 1.85
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2303 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)