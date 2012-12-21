* Iron ore holds at Wednesday's $135.50/T, level last seen in July * Trades thin out ahead of holiday season * Some buyers think prices have risen too much, too fast By Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, Dec 21 Spot iron ore clung on to recent gains and was flat at $135.50 on Thursday as trading thinned ahead of the holiday season, but market participants say they are increasingly wary about the sustainability of the recent gains. The benchmark index for 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $135.50 a tonne, a level last seen on July 10, according to the Steel Index. It jumped 2.5 percent or $3.30 on Wednesday. An improved demand outlook for iron ore as China's economy revives along with a rapid drawdown at port inventories have encouraged traders to pick up cargoes, boosting prices of the steelmaking raw material more than 17 percent over the last 14 sessions -- biggest 14-day rise since end-September. "Trades have thinned out as people start to go away for holiday. Some Chinese buyers are starting to wait-and-see because they think that prices have risen too much and too fast," said a Shanghai-based trader. A few traders said they were holding significantly less-than-usual iron ore stocks at the moment due to tight cash flow and concerns about the recovery in steel demand. The most active rebar futures for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.11 percent to 3,785 yuan ($610) a tonne by 0326 GMT on Friday. Steel demand typically declines in northern China regions towards the end of the year as cold weather hits construction activity, denting consumption of rebar. However, a steep drop in inventories may spark a stronger price recovery when traders start to restock. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0330 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 3785 -3.00 -0.11 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 137.25 0.00 0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 135.5 0.00 0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.27 -0.19 -0.10 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2303 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)