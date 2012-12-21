* Iron ore holds at Wednesday's $135.50/T, level last seen
in July
* Trades thin out ahead of holiday season
* Some buyers think prices have risen too much, too fast
By Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Dec 21 Spot iron ore clung on to
recent gains and was flat at $135.50 on Thursday as trading
thinned ahead of the holiday season, but market participants say
they are increasingly wary about the sustainability of the
recent gains.
The benchmark index for 62-percent grade iron ore
.IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $135.50 a tonne, a level last
seen on July 10, according to the Steel Index. It jumped 2.5
percent or $3.30 on Wednesday.
An improved demand outlook for iron ore as China's economy
revives along with a rapid drawdown at port inventories have
encouraged traders to pick up cargoes, boosting prices of the
steelmaking raw material more than 17 percent over the last 14
sessions -- biggest 14-day rise since end-September.
"Trades have thinned out as people start to go away for
holiday. Some Chinese buyers are starting to wait-and-see
because they think that prices have risen too much and too
fast," said a Shanghai-based trader.
A few traders said they were holding significantly
less-than-usual iron ore stocks at the moment due to tight cash
flow and concerns about the recovery in steel demand.
A spot cargo of Brazilian iron ore fines with 63.5 percent
iron grade traded at $135 a tonne on trading platform globalORE
on Friday, according to traders.
The most active rebar futures for May delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.11 percent at
3,793 yuan ($610) a tonne on Friday.
Steel demand typically declines in northern China regions
towards the end of the year as cold weather hits construction
activity, denting consumption of rebar. However, a steep drop in
inventories may spark a stronger price recovery when traders
start to restock.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0330 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 3793 +5.00 +0.11
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 137.25 0.00 0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 135.5 0.00 0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.27 -0.19 -0.10
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2302 Chinese yuan)
