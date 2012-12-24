* Iron ore has jumped 17 percent so far this month * Iron ore port stockpiles fall for 8th consecutive week * Tight supply to support iron ore, but thinner steel demand may hurt (Updates Shanghai rebar price) By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, Dec 24 Iron ore steadied in thin pre-holiday trade on Friday with markets cautious over weak steel demand in China, the world's top steel and iron ore consumer. The benchmark index for 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was at $135.4 a tonne on Friday, according to the Steel Index, gaining for a third straight week. Iron ore had hit a five-and-a-half month high of $135.50 a tonne on Wednesday and remained unchanged at this level on Thursday. Chinese traders have taken advantage of a rapid rundown at port inventories and an improved expectation on China's economic growth to drive up prices by about 17 percent so far this month. "Steel mills have managed to destock iron ore this year amid uncertainties in prices, but they have done this too much, which triggered more volatilities in the market instead," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Iron ore inventories at China's main ports hit a two-year low by last Friday, falling 2.06 million tonnes to 73.81 million tonnes and marking the eighth consecutive weekly decline, according to data from industry consultancy Mysteel. "The rally in iron ore prices driven by some traders might not be sustainable as cold weather will continue to hit steel demand, but tight supply and high steel output may support iron ore," the trader added. Some traders expected a new round of gains in iron ore prices as steel mills need to restock before the week-long Lunar New Year in early February. Steel demand typically declines in northern China towards the end of the year as cold weather hits construction activity, denting consumption of rebar. However, a steep drop in inventories may spark a stronger price recovery when traders start to restock. The most active rebar futures for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded almost flat at 3,790 yuan ($610) a tonne by close on Monday, after posting gains over the past three consecutive weeks. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 3790 -3.00 -0.08 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 137.25 0.00 0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 135.4 -0.10 -0.07 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 135.79 -0.48 -0.35 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2286 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)