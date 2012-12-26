SHANGHAI Dec 26 Shanghai steel futures edged down on Wednesday, giving up some of the previous day's gains, as investors grew wary about weaker demand towards the end of the year when consumption declines due to slowing construction activities.

The most active rebar futures contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded at 3,867 yuan ($620) a tonne by midday close on Wednesday, down 0.15 percent from Tuesday. But prices were not too far from their highest in more-than-five-months of 3,885 yuan hit in the previous session.

"Steel demand is expected to pick up due to Beijing's resolve to boost urbanisation as well as the recent approval for a number of infrastructure projects, which has improved sentiments," said Qiu Yuecheng, analyst with Xiben New Line Co Ltd, a steel trading platform in Shanghai.

"But physical demand hasn't caught up with expectations and is weak."

Steel demand typically declines in northern China in winter season as cold weather hits construction activity, denting consumption of rebar. However, a steep drop in inventories may spark a stronger price recovery when traders start to restock.

Low inventories and better outlook on China's economic growth have also pushed up spot prices of iron ore, the key steelmaking raw material.

A cargo of 110,000 tonnes of 62-percent grade Australian iron ore fines was bought at $139.5 a tonne, for February delivery, on Wednesday, $2 higher than one of the main indices, traders said.

Iron ore index for the same grade .IO62-CNO=MB rose $1.97 to $137.49 a tonne on Tuesday from Monday, according to the Metal Bulletin Iron Ore Index.

Prices on the Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI and the Platts Iron Ore Index IODBZ00-PLT were not updated due to the Christmas holiday.

($1 = 6.2335 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)