(Updates Shanghai rebar price)

By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong

SHANGHAI Dec 26 Shanghai steel futures ended up on Wednesday, as hopes of improving demand outweighed caution among some traders about slower sales during the winter season.

The most active rebar futures contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.13 percent from a day ago at 3,878 yuan ($620) a tonne on Wednesday, reversing earlier losses.

Steel prices were down 0.4 percent earlier in the day as investors grew wary about weaker demand towards the end of the year, when consumption typically declines as a result of slowing construction activity.

"Steel demand is expected to pick up due to Beijing's resolve to boost urbanisation as well as the recent approval for a number of infrastructure projects, which has improved sentiments," said Qiu Yuecheng, analyst with Xiben New Line Co Ltd, a steel trading platform in Shanghai.

"But physical demand hasn't caught up with expectations and is weak."

Steel demand tends to fall in northern China in the winter as cold weather stops building work, cutting rebar use. However, a steep drop in inventories may spark a stronger price recovery when traders start to restock.

Low inventories and a better outlook on China's economic growth have also pushed up spot prices of iron ore, the key steelmaking raw material.

A cargo of 110,000 tonnes of 62-percent grade Australian iron ore fines for February delivery was bought at $139.5 a tonne on Wednesday, $2 higher than one of the main indices, traders said.

Iron ore index for the same grade .IO62-CNO=MB rose $1.97 to $137.49 a tonne on Tuesday from Monday, according to the Metal Bulletin Iron Ore Index.

Prices on the Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI and the Platts Iron Ore Index IODBZ00-PLT were not updated due to the Christmas holiday.

($1 = 6.2335 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)