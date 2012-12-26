(Updates Shanghai rebar price)
By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI Dec 26 Shanghai steel futures ended up
on Wednesday, as hopes of improving demand outweighed caution
among some traders about slower sales during the winter season.
The most active rebar futures contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed up 0.13 percent from a day ago
at 3,878 yuan ($620) a tonne on Wednesday, reversing earlier
losses.
Steel prices were down 0.4 percent earlier in the day as
investors grew wary about weaker demand towards the end of the
year, when consumption typically declines as a result of slowing
construction activity.
"Steel demand is expected to pick up due to Beijing's
resolve to boost urbanisation as well as the recent approval for
a number of infrastructure projects, which has improved
sentiments," said Qiu Yuecheng, analyst with Xiben New Line Co
Ltd, a steel trading platform in Shanghai.
"But physical demand hasn't caught up with expectations and
is weak."
Steel demand tends to fall in northern China in the winter
as cold weather stops building work, cutting rebar use. However,
a steep drop in inventories may spark a stronger price recovery
when traders start to restock.
Low inventories and a better outlook on China's economic
growth have also pushed up spot prices of iron ore, the key
steelmaking raw material.
A cargo of 110,000 tonnes of 62-percent grade Australian
iron ore fines for February delivery was bought at $139.5 a
tonne on Wednesday, $2 higher than one of the main indices,
traders said.
Iron ore index for the same grade .IO62-CNO=MB rose $1.97
to $137.49 a tonne on Tuesday from Monday, according to the
Metal Bulletin Iron Ore Index.
Prices on the Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI and the Platts Iron
Ore Index IODBZ00-PLT were not updated due to the Christmas
holiday.
($1 = 6.2335 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Daniel
Magnowski)