* Index on track for biggest monthly rise since July 09

* Traders says rally may continue in next few days

* Higher prices might help new iron ore projects, expansions (Updates iron ore price, adds comments, details)

LONDON/SHANGHAI, Dec 27 Iron ore rose to its highest in more than 7 months on Thursday and Shanghai steel futures hit a five-month high, buoyed by strong economic data from top steel and iron ore consumer China.

Low inventories of iron ore at Chinese ports and traders taking positions ahead of the seasonally stronger first quarter also supported prices, dealers said.

The Steel Index for 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose $4 to $139.40 a tonne on a cost-and-freight China basis on Thursday, its highest level since May 9.

The key steelmaking ingredient posted a hefty 60 percent recovery since hitting a three-year low of $86.70 in September.

Supporting the outlook for the raw material, data from China in the last few weeks signalled economic growth was accelerating, although at a moderate pace, in the Far Eastern country.

Data released on Thursday, for example, showed profits earned by China's industrial companies jumped 22.8 percent in November from a year ago, accelerating from October's 20.5 percent.

"It shocked us to see iron ore come up so quick but I think the increase is on the back of some positive economic data coming out of China, low port stocks, and traders taking positions ahead of January-February, when prices generally go up on restocking," said a UK-based trader.

"Speaking to some of our customers today, they can see it increasing further in the next couple of days. The sentiment seems pretty positive."

The fast price increase had a sway on Fortescue Metals Group's decision to resume its iron ore expansion that was put on hold in September amid a cash crunch.

Other iron ore miners or explorers looking for financing should also benefit from the price jump.

"People still remember that prices went down roughly because China stopped buying for a month and a bit in the summer and that put fear in the funding market but the fact that it has rebounded so quickly will help some of these companies, particularly those looking to fund a portion of development through cash flow," Macquarie head of commodity research, Colin Hamilton said.

"We forecast iron ore prices will average $130 per tonne in 2013, with higher levels in the first half and a decline in the second half, when a fair chunk of additional supply will come to the market."

STEEL FUTURES

Shanghai steel futures also rose, with traders attributing the gains to a combination of a buoyant outlook as well as rising costs.

The most active rebar futures contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.18 percent at 3,885 yuan ($620) a tonne by midday close on Thursday, after easing from a fresh five-month high of 3,958 yuan a tonne.

"The positive economic data is helping to lift sentiment but there is also a cost push," said a Shanghai-based trader.

"Iron ore prices have risen about $20 this month and some players see the strong gains as a sign that steel makers and traders are willing to pay up because they are optimistic about steel demand."

The rise in Shanghai rebar followed a 110-yuan per tonne increase in the price of steel billet in China's key Tangshan area, traders said, adding the increase in arrivals had already pushed up Chinese port prices significantly.

The iron ore index is on track for its highest monthly rise since July 2009 and, in a sign that the rally may continue, an Australian cargo of 62 percent grade iron ore was traded at $142 a tonne on globalORE on Thursday, traders said.

"The recent rally in prices has encouraged more steel mills and traders to restock in advance because they're anxious that prices may climb even higher," said a second steel trader. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli in London, Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong in Shanghai; editing by James Jukwey)