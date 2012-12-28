* Steel rebar futures edge lower despite higher iron ore

* Steel futures on track for around 3 percent rise this week

* Iron ore touch 8-mth high of nearly $140/T

* Some traders wary, say rally overhyped

By Fayen Wong

SHANGHAI, Dec 28 Shanghai steel futures dipped on Friday on caution that a recent rally may have been over-hyped, although prices were headed for a weekly rise of around 3 percent on hopes a revival in China's growth would boost demand.

Steel prices have climbed around 12 percent this month, biggest such rise in more than three years, as investors bet that a recent rise in costs of raw material like iron ore and a better outlook for demand in key consumer China will prompt mills to push for higher prices.

While China's steel demand may pick up given recent approvals for a number of infrastructure projects, analysts warned the price rally may be overdone as physical demand is yet to catch up with expectations.

"Downstream demand from shipbuilding, auto-mobiles, real estate and other sectors remains slow even though it has picked up from the third quarter," said a Shanghai-based steel trader. "The rise in rebar prices has lagged the gain in iron ore and I think the recent rally in both markets is overdone."

The most active rebar futures contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.03 percent at 3,897 yuan ($620) a tonne by midday close, easing further from a five-month high of 3,958 yuan struck on Thursday.

The price of iron ore, a key steel-making ingredient, rose to an eight-month high of nearly $140 a tonne on Thursday and have already gained 21 percent in December as reports of falling stockpiles in top importer China prompted traders to start restocking.

But major Chinese buyers have retreated from the market this week after having replenished enough stocks, traders said, adding that the latest spike in iron ore may have been driven by bulls taking advantage of low liquidity in the holiday season to push up prices.

"The price advantage for imports have closed. Iron ore stocks at Chinese ports are around the same price so there's no need for buyers to go to the seaborne market," said a second trader.

Separately, China's average daily crude steel output over Dec. 11-20 fell 1.75 percent from the preceding ten days, industry data showed on Thursday, as mills trimmed output amid slower winter sales, data from the steel association showed.

($1 = 6.2360 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)