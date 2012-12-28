* Steel rebar futures end up, posts 3.2 pct weekly gain

* Iron ore hits 8-mth high of nearly $140/T

* Some traders wary, say rally overhyped

* China's Dec PMI seen at 8-mth high - poll (Recasts, updates prices, adds China PMI poll)

By Fayen Wong

SHANGHAI, Dec 28 Shanghai steel futures rose for a fourth straight session on Friday, ending the week with a 3.2 percent gain on hopes that a revival in China's economic growth would boost demand.

Steel futures have climbed more than 12 percent so far this month, biggest such gain in more than three years, as investors bet that a recent rise in costs of raw material like iron ore and a better outlook for demand in key consumer China will prompt mills to push for higher prices.

China's factory activity in December probably expanded at its fastest pace in eight months, reinforcing signs of a steady recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

A Reuters survey showed that the official purchasing managers' index (PMI) in December, due at 0100 GMT on Jan. 1, may have hit 51.0 from November's 50.6.

The most active rebar futures contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.46 percent at 3,916 yuan ($620) a tonne on Friday, easing slightly from a five-month high of 3,958 yuan struck on Thursday.

Some analysts, however, recommended caution and said the recent run up in steel prices was overdone.

While China's steel demand may pick up given recent approvals for a number of infrastructure projects, analysts pointed out that physical demand was yet to catch up with expectations and that prices may have risen too fast and too soon.

"Downstream demand from shipbuilding, auto-mobiles, real estate and other sectors remains slow even though it has picked up from the third quarter," said a Shanghai-based steel trader. "The rise in rebar prices has lagged the gain in iron ore and I think the recent rally in both markets is overdone."

The price of iron ore, a key steel-making ingredient, rose to an eight-month high of nearly $140 a tonne on Thursday and have already gained 21 percent in December as reports of falling stockpiles in top importer China prompted traders to start restocking.

But major Chinese buyers have retreated from the market this week after having replenished enough stocks, traders said, adding that the latest spike in iron ore may have been driven by bulls taking advantage of low liquidity in the holiday season to push up prices.

"The price advantage for imports have closed. Iron ore stocks at Chinese ports are around the same price so there's no need for buyers to go to the seaborne market," said a second trader.

Separately, China's average daily crude steel output over Dec. 11-20 fell 1.75 percent from the preceding ten days, industry data showed on Thursday, as mills trimmed output amid slower winter sales, data from the steel association showed.

($1 = 6.2360 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)