* Steel rebar futures end up, posts 3.2 pct weekly gain
* Iron ore hits 8-mth high of nearly $140/T
* Some traders wary, say rally overhyped
* China's Dec PMI seen at 8-mth high - poll
(Recasts, updates prices, adds China PMI poll)
By Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Dec 28 Shanghai steel futures rose for
a fourth straight session on Friday, ending the week with a 3.2
percent gain on hopes that a revival in China's economic growth
would boost demand.
Steel futures have climbed more than 12 percent so far this
month, biggest such gain in more than three years, as investors
bet that a recent rise in costs of raw material like iron ore
and a better outlook for demand in key consumer China will
prompt mills to push for higher prices.
China's factory activity in December probably expanded at
its fastest pace in eight months, reinforcing signs of a steady
recovery in the world's second-largest economy.
A Reuters survey showed that the official purchasing
managers' index (PMI) in December, due at 0100 GMT on Jan. 1,
may have hit 51.0 from November's 50.6.
The most active rebar futures contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed up 0.46 percent at 3,916 yuan
($620) a tonne on Friday, easing slightly from a five-month high
of 3,958 yuan struck on Thursday.
Some analysts, however, recommended caution and said the
recent run up in steel prices was overdone.
While China's steel demand may pick up given recent
approvals for a number of infrastructure projects, analysts
pointed out that physical demand was yet to catch up with
expectations and that prices may have risen too fast and too
soon.
"Downstream demand from shipbuilding, auto-mobiles, real
estate and other sectors remains slow even though it has picked
up from the third quarter," said a Shanghai-based steel trader.
"The rise in rebar prices has lagged the gain in iron ore and I
think the recent rally in both markets is overdone."
The price of iron ore, a key steel-making ingredient, rose
to an eight-month high of nearly $140 a tonne on Thursday and
have already gained 21 percent in December as reports of falling
stockpiles in top importer China prompted traders to start
restocking.
But major Chinese buyers have retreated from the market this
week after having replenished enough stocks, traders said,
adding that the latest spike in iron ore may have been driven by
bulls taking advantage of low liquidity in the holiday season to
push up prices.
"The price advantage for imports have closed. Iron ore
stocks at Chinese ports are around the same price so there's no
need for buyers to go to the seaborne market," said a second
trader.
Separately, China's average daily crude steel output over
Dec. 11-20 fell 1.75 percent from the preceding ten days,
industry data showed on Thursday, as mills trimmed output amid
slower winter sales, data from the steel association showed.
($1 = 6.2360 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)