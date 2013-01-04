(Updates closing prices for Shanghai Rebar, adds new spot iron
ore trades)
By Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI Jan 4 Iron ore climbed to its highest
in more than a year at around $150 a tonne, with Chinese mills
continuing to replenish inventories as recent economic data
fuelled hopes of better demand in the new year.
Slower domestic production during the winter and restocking
by steel mills and traders ahead of the looming cyclone season
in Australia have also bolstered prices, traders said.
The benchmark index for 62-percent grade iron ore
.IO62-CNI=SI jumped 3.4 percent to $149.80 a tonne on
Thursday, a level last seen in October 2011, according to the
Steel Index.
"Some traders are still restocking and I think the latest
batch of strong China PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) data has
boosted their confidence on demand," said a Shanghai-based
trader.
Growth in China's increasingly important services sector
accelerated in December at its fastest pace in four months,
adding to signs of a modest year-end revival in the world's
second-largest economy.
Two PMIs on the manufacturing sector earlier this week also
suggested China's economic growth was picking up, although signs
persist it depends primarily on state-led investment.
Traders said a cargo of Australian Newman fines was traded
at $157.18 a tonne on Friday, along with number of deals for 58
percent-grade ore transacted at $143-$144 a tonne.
Still, there are growing concerns that the recent spike in
iron ore prices will not last, with the world's No. 2 producer,
Rio Tinto , adding to the chorus of warnings.
Rio Tinto iron ore chief executive Sam Walsh said the
current rally in prices was temporary and due to nervousness
from Chinese steel mills on Australian supplies during the
cyclone season which runs from November to April, the Australian
newspaper reported on Thursday.
Domestic iron ore output in China also tends to fall sharply
in the first quarter because of winter, which has contributed to
steel mills' aggressive restocking in recent weeks, traders
said.
Analysts said iron ore price gains, rebounding some 70
percent since their three-year trough of $87 in early September,
have far outweighed the rise in steel prices. Shanghai rebar has
only climbed about 25 percent from the September lows.
"As a result, the brief return to profitability for the
Chinese steel industry in October, after sustained losses in the
preceding 5-6 months is likely to have been reversed again,
particularly in December," Wiktor Biekski, an analyst from VTB
Capital, said in a research note.
"We therefore think steel mill restocking is likely to ease
back in the short-term in the hope that spot iron ore falls
back."
The most active rebar futures contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed up 0.8 percent at 3,990 yuan
($641) a tonne on Friday, after easing from a five-month high of
4,023 yuan.
($1 = 6.2303 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Ron Popeski)