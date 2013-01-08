* Iron ore has rebounded 77 pct from 3-year lows hit in Sept * Rally could extend as China restocking continues (Adds Australia cyclone, updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Jan 8 Spot iron ore prices rose to almost 15-month highs, sustaining a rally that began last month and could extend amid a limited supply of spot cargoes, as top buyer China rebuilds stockpiles on hopes a mending economy will buoy steel demand. Concern that an upcoming cyclone season could disrupt supply from top iron ore exporter Australia and firmer Chinese steel prices could stretch gains in iron ore prices which have already surged by a third since early December. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.4 percent to $153.90 a tonne on Monday, the highest since Oct 14, 2011, based on data from Steel Index. Iron ore, the raw material used to make steel, has rebounded 77 percent since hitting three-year lows below $87 in September as Chinese appetite bounced back along with signs its economic growth is picking up. "There's a lot of speculative buying going on and supply in the open market has been relatively short," said Jamie Pearce, head of iron ore broking at SSY Futures. Slower domestic production of iron ore in China, especially in the northern regions due to winter, and limited flows of spot cargoes from Australia, Brazil and India have also helped push up prices, said Pearce. A cyclone is expected to develop later on Tuesday off Australia's northwestern coast before approaching the Pilbara iron ore mining region, weather forecasters said. That could prolong a rally in iron ore prices as Chinese mills continue to replenish stockpiles at major ports that have fallen to less than 80 million tonnes from 90 million-100 million tonnes for the most part of 2012, according to industry estimates. "I'm expecting prices to move further up," said a physical trader in Singapore, adding the benchmark 62 percent iron ore could hit $170 in the near term. A slightly higher-grade cargo, a 70,000-tonne Brazilian 63.5 percent material for delivery to China's Qingdao port in March, was sold at $158 per tonne on Tuesday via the GlobalOre trading platform, traders said. OVERDONE? Miner Rio Tinto is selling 165,000 tonnes of 61.5 percent grade Pilbara iron ore fines at a tender closing later in the day, traders said. Rising Chinese steel prices are also helping sustain the rally in iron ore, pointing to a recovery in end-user demand. The price of spot billet in China's key Tangshan area rose by another 60 yuan ($10) per tonne on Tuesday, adding to a 50-yuan rise on Monday, the Singapore trader said. In Shanghai, the most-traded rebar futures for May delivery reversed early losses to close up 0.2 percent at 4,010 yuan per tonne. It hit a six-month peak of 4,047 yuan on Monday. But the increase in steel prices is also fueled by the rise in iron ore costs of steelmakers, prompting China's biggest listed steelmaker Baoshan Iron and Steel to lift prices for a third month in a row for February. "China's new leadership has emphasized ongoing investment into transport and civil infrastructure. Combined with stabilizing and improving real estate sales, end-demand prospects for steel in China are looking better than 3-6 months ago," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note. "While end-demand prospects are improving, the current surge in iron ore prices looks overdone. We suspect iron prices will either take a breather in the coming weeks or we'll need to see further increases in Chinese steel prices to sustain iron ore above $150/tonne," the bank said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0705 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 4010 +6.00 +0.15 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 153.9 +0.60 +0.39 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 155.45 +2.24 +1.46 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2296 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)