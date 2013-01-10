* China Dec iron ore imports top 70 mln tonnes * But some buyers hesitating after rapid rise in prices * Rio Tinto halts loading as Australia cyclone shuts ports (Adds Rio Tinto suspending shiploading on cyclone, updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Jan 10 Iron ore stayed at 15-month highs, backed by tight supplies of spot cargoes and firm Chinese demand, although some buyers are starting to step back from the market following a recent rapid rise in prices that has lifted their costs. Iron ore prices have jumped more than 80 percent from three-year lows in September following a revival in demand from top buyer China, whose monthly imports topped 70 million tonnes for the first time in December. China imported 70.94 million tonnes of iron ore last month, taking purchases to a record 743.6 million tonnes for all of 2012, customs data showed. The third-quarter fall in iron ore prices triggered a return of Chinese buyers to the market, said Nick Trevethan, senior commodity strategist at Australia and New Zealand Bank. "I think it's very opportunistic in terms of the price action, and also partly reflects greater confidence in the Chinese economy, given improving data," Trevethan said. "We might see some strength continuing into January as well, but not at the same tempo as in December." Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI steadied at $158.50 a tonne on Wednesday, which was the highest since Oct. 13, 2011, based on data from information provider Steel Index. Price offers for imported iron ore cargoes in China were little changed on Thursday, indicating buying interest had eased following a rally that has seen prices jump by more than a third since early December. 'TOO EXPENSIVE' "It is too expensive for steel mills to restock at the current prices now and I think the restocking of imported cargoes will ease a bit," said an iron ore trader in northeastern China. A tender for 75,000 tonnes of 64.5 percent grade South African iron ore concentrate was cancelled on Wednesday, said a trader in Singapore, adding it may have been due to weak bids. "Since prices are nearing $160 and everyone is well aware that the market is overbought, any negative news would cause prices to fall again. We could see a correction," the Singapore trader said. But a possible disruption in shipments from top iron ore exporter Australia, where the first cyclone of the country's storm season is intensifying, could keep spot prices supported. Rio Tinto , the world's second-largest iron ore producer, has suspended shiploading at the Australian ports of Dampier and Cape Lambert due to the strengthening cyclone on the west coast. Fortescue Metals Group, Australia's No. 3 iron ore miner, said its mines and port operations were running as usual but it was monitoring the progress of Cyclone Narelle. Restrained Australian shipments, slower iron ore output in China due to cold weather and a pickup in Chinese steel demand, may keep Beijing's iron ore import appetite strong, and with it global prices. "Some people are warning of a big correction in iron ore prices, but we think demand is going to remain quite solid going forward because of recovering steel demand and new steel capacity coming onstream," said Henry Liu, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0714 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 4020 +22.00 +0.55 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 158.5 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 159.04 -0.47 -0.29 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in Shanghai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)