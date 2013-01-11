* Iron ore swaps fall for third day on view spot may drop
further
* Australian supply risks from cyclone seen short-term
* Shanghai rebar falls nearly 2 pct after recent spike
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Jan 11 Iron ore slipped from 15-month
highs as Chinese buying interest thinned after a rapid rise in
prices since December, with iron ore swaps easing further on
Friday on expectations of a further decline in spot prices.
An intensifying cyclone that has shut two Australian ports
handling a fifth of the world's globally traded iron ore has yet
to impact physical prices as Chinese buyers mostly stepped back
after a restocking spree that has lifted prices by more than 80
percent since September.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, the
industry benchmark, dropped 0.2 percent to $158.20 a tonne on
Thursday, according to Steel Index. The price hit $158.50 on
Tuesday, the highest since Oct. 13, 2011.
"Prices appear to have risen beyond economic sensibility and
are likely to pull back towards our forecast for the price to
average $125 per tonne for 2013," brokerage SP Angel said in a
note.
Prices for most swaps <0#SGXIOS:> declined for a third day
in a row on Friday, reflecting investor expectations spot rates
could fall after a rally that pushed up prices by over a third
since early December.
The February contract cleared by the Singapore
Exchange dropped to $138 a tonne after settling at $141.06 on
Thursday, brokers said, based on early deals in Asia. The Q2
contract was done at $128, down from $130.25 in the previous
session, they said.
Traders were not too worried a tropical cyclone off
Australia's northwest coast would severely disrupt shipments of
iron ore from the world's top supplier.
"The Australian cyclone is a bullish point, but I think
everyone is trying to front-run the collapse in prices. The
cyclone will only affect things for a few days in the nearby
month," said Jamie Pearce, head of broking at SSY Futures.
"I think realistically the next target will be the $120-$130
range."
Rio Tinto , the world's second-largest iron
ore producer with 20 percent of the world market, on Thursday
suspended ship loading at the ports of Dampier and Cape Lambert.
About 200 kilometers (124 miles) north from the storm's
path, the Port Hedland marine shipping terminals remained in
operation. Port Hedland is used by BHP Billiton
, Fortescue and Atlas Iron to supply a
further 20 percent of the world market.
"Unless Port Dampier will be hit directly, we don't expect a
big disruption in shipments. There will probably be a bit of
congestion building up, but it's going to be a short-term
thing," said a trader in Singapore.
A decline in Chinese steel prices amid a still fragile
recovery in demand may also push back iron ore buyers. China
imported a record 70.94 million tonnes of iron ore in December,
bringing purchases last year to an all-time high of 743.6
million tonnes.
The most-traded rebar contract for May delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was down nearly 2 percent at
3,944 yuan ($630) a tonne by 0550 GMT. Rebar hit a six-month
high of 4,047 yuan earlier this week.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0550 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY3 3944 -76.00 -1.89
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 158.2 -0.30 -0.19
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 157.99 -1.05 -0.66
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2244 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)