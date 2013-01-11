* Iron ore swaps fall for third day on view spot may drop further * Australian supply risks from cyclone seen short-term * Shanghai rebar falls nearly 2 pct after recent spike By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Jan 11 Iron ore slipped from 15-month highs as Chinese buying interest thinned after a rapid rise in prices since December, with iron ore swaps easing further on Friday on expectations of a further decline in spot prices. An intensifying cyclone that has shut two Australian ports handling a fifth of the world's globally traded iron ore has yet to impact physical prices as Chinese buyers mostly stepped back after a restocking spree that has lifted prices by more than 80 percent since September. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, the industry benchmark, dropped 0.2 percent to $158.20 a tonne on Thursday, according to Steel Index. The price hit $158.50 on Tuesday, the highest since Oct. 13, 2011. "Prices appear to have risen beyond economic sensibility and are likely to pull back towards our forecast for the price to average $125 per tonne for 2013," brokerage SP Angel said in a note. Prices for most swaps <0#SGXIOS:> declined for a third day in a row on Friday, reflecting investor expectations spot rates could fall after a rally that pushed up prices by over a third since early December. The February contract cleared by the Singapore Exchange dropped to $138 a tonne after settling at $141.06 on Thursday, brokers said, based on early deals in Asia. The Q2 contract was done at $128, down from $130.25 in the previous session, they said. Traders were not too worried a tropical cyclone off Australia's northwest coast would severely disrupt shipments of iron ore from the world's top supplier. "The Australian cyclone is a bullish point, but I think everyone is trying to front-run the collapse in prices. The cyclone will only affect things for a few days in the nearby month," said Jamie Pearce, head of broking at SSY Futures. "I think realistically the next target will be the $120-$130 range." Rio Tinto , the world's second-largest iron ore producer with 20 percent of the world market, on Thursday suspended ship loading at the ports of Dampier and Cape Lambert. About 200 kilometers (124 miles) north from the storm's path, the Port Hedland marine shipping terminals remained in operation. Port Hedland is used by BHP Billiton , Fortescue and Atlas Iron to supply a further 20 percent of the world market. "Unless Port Dampier will be hit directly, we don't expect a big disruption in shipments. There will probably be a bit of congestion building up, but it's going to be a short-term thing," said a trader in Singapore. A decline in Chinese steel prices amid a still fragile recovery in demand may also push back iron ore buyers. China imported a record 70.94 million tonnes of iron ore in December, bringing purchases last year to an all-time high of 743.6 million tonnes. The most-traded rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down nearly 2 percent at 3,944 yuan ($630) a tonne by 0550 GMT. Rebar hit a six-month high of 4,047 yuan earlier this week. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0550 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 3944 -76.00 -1.89 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 158.2 -0.30 -0.19 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 157.99 -1.05 -0.66 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2244 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)