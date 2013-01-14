* Australian port reopens as cyclone risk passes * Shanghai rebar rebounds in line with equities * Rio Tinto to beat 2012 iron ore output guidance (Adds Rio Tinto output forecast, updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Jan 14 Iron ore pulled back further from 15-month highs as Chinese buying slowed down after prices gained more than 30 percent since December, prompting sellers to cut offers for imported iron ore cargoes in China on Monday. The reopening of a key Australian port at the weekend after a two-day closure due to a cyclone should improve shipments to top market China and pressure iron ore prices even further. Price offers for spot Australian, Brazilian and Indian cargoes fell by up to $3 per tonne, according to Chinese consultancy Umetal. "We're not seeing any buyers at the moment. There's a bigger chance that iron ore prices will head down further than go up again," said a trader based in Shanghai. "Prices have gone up so much but mostly due to hopes that steel demand will recover. We have yet to see a big rise in steel prices." Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI dropped more than 2 percent to $154.90 a tonne on Friday, according to Steel Index. It hit $158.50 last Tuesday, its highest since October 2011. Despite the drop, iron ore prices are still up 34 percent since early December, while Shanghai rebar steel futures have gained less than half of that. Thanks to the recent recovery in prices, miner Rio Tinto is expected to beat its iron ore guidance for 2012 when it reports fourth-quarter production on Tuesday, as the world's No.2 producer and its rivals press ahead with expansion plans. Shanghai rebar steel futures closed 2 percent higher at 4,004 yuan ($640) a tonne, tracking gains in Shanghai equities . Rebar also took its cue from Shanghai stocks on Friday when it lost more than 2 percent, and traders say the price recovery doesn't necessarily point to firmer steel demand and hence may not boost iron ore prices. 'TOO RISKY' But as steel demand recovers over the course of the first quarter and iron ore supply remains relatively tight, iron ore prices may remain high after the Lunar New Year break in February, said analysts at Mirae Asset Securities, who see prices at between $130 and $150 in January-March. "However, the post-Lunar New Year upside of steel price will be limited. A high iron ore price is likely to drive the iron ore/steel market back to the old days - high iron ore margins and low steel margins," they said. "Chinese steel mills are likely to cut the deep losses suffered during the economic slowdown of 2012, but with a high iron ore cost and an overhang of overcapacity, the chance of a sector turnaround in 2013 is extremely remote." Spot iron ore trading was largely thin so far on Monday, with traders eyeing a tender by top miner Vale for 90,000 tonnes of 63.8 percent grade lump ore. The reopening of the Australian port of Dampier, which handles close to a fifth of the world's seaborne iron ore trade for Rio Tinto, could boost spot supplies, although most in the market were not really worried about a long disruption in shipments. Some traders are opting for caution. "We're not buying new cargo. The price is still too risky to do any deals at this stage," said another Shanghai trader. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0718 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 4004 +79.00 +2.01 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 154.9 -3.30 -2.09 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 150.6 -7.39 -4.68 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2161 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Miral Fahmy and Muralikumar Anantharaman)