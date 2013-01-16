* Iron ore has dropped 3.5 pct from last week's 15-month high * Most China mills have stopped buying iron ore, slow steel sales By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Shanghai steel futures fell for a second day on Wednesday amid uncertainty over the outlook for demand from top consumer China, which has curbed appetite for iron ore and may continue to drag down prices that rose to 15-month highs last week. The most active rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures exchange was down 1 percent at 3,931 yuan ($630) a tonne by the midday break, losing ground from last week's six-month peaks as Chinese spot steel prices dropped. That could further sour demand for raw material iron ore, whose price gain of nearly 40 percent from December has bloated costs for most Chinese steelmakers. "Most of the mills have stopped buying iron ore for the time being and sales of steel products are also very slow," an iron ore trader in Shanghai said. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, the industry benchmark, fell 1.1 percent to $152.90 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data provider Steel Index. The price has dropped 3.5 percent since reaching $158.50 a week ago, its highest since October 2011. But it remains up 76 percent from three-year lows hit in September, and traders say prices could bounce back. "After next week, I think buyers will come back ahead of the Chinese New Year," said the trader, adding that prices could fall to between $145 and $150 before buyers return to stock up ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year break in February. Still, the next restocking phase could be modest, since most mills have already done so over the past month, he said. China's iron ore imports hit a record 70.94 million tonnes in December, customs data showed last week. Traders are eyeing a tender of Australian 61-percent grade Pilbara iron ore fines due to close later on Wednesday, with some anticipating the cargo to be sold at $148 to $150 per tonne, down from nearly $160 last week. Sellers of foreign iron ore cargoes to China slashed prices for a third straight day this week on Wednesday, by up to $2 per tonne, according to Chinese consultancy Umetal. NO BIG HOPE A sustained rise in Chinese steel prices will be key to whether iron ore will be able to resume a rally that has surprised many market participants and could give global miners a strong incentive to revive expansion plans. Rio Tinto , the world's No. 2 iron ore supplier, aims to increase output by 15 percent this year after production in 2012 climbed to 253 million tonnes, ahead of its target. "I'm not putting too much hope on steel demand. The economy might be a bit better, but the new government may not concentrate on infrastructure investment that much, since the focus is on a more sustainable growth path," said a purchasing manager for an iron ore trading firm in Shanghai. China's foreign direct investment inflows fell 3.7 percent in 2012 from a year ago, the first annual drop since the global financial crisis, as world economic uncertainties curbed investor enthusiasm for deals in emerging markets. The World Bank cut its world growth forecast for the year to 2.4 percent from 3 percent, saying a slow recovery in developed nations is holding back the global economy. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0412 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 3931 -46.00 -1.16 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 152.9 -1.70 -1.10 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 150.42 -0.45 -0.30 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.2136 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)