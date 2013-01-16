* Iron ore down 8 pct from last week's 15-month high * Most China mills have stopped buying iron ore; slow steel sales (Update iron ore price; adds trader comment; changes details) By Manolo Serapio Jr and Silvia Antonioli SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, Jan 16 Iron ore extended its decline, posting its biggest daily drop in 14 months on Wednesday, on uncertainty over steel demand from top consumer China which curbed appetite for the steel ingredient. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, the industry benchmark, fell $7.5 a tonne, its biggest daily drop since Nov. 2011, to $145.40 a tonne, according to data provider Steel Index. This represented a 4.9 percent daily drop for iron ore, which reached a 15-month peak a week ago after a one-month rally which pushed its value up 40 percent. "We saw that coming. After the big price increase last month, people thought prices were not sustainable anymore and since two to three days ago we have started to see Chinese customers in a waiting mode," a London-based iron ore trader said. "In the last two weeks iron ore swaps were $20 below the physical market: that was a warning sign. Now I expect physical prices coming off a bit more, down to $140, but not much lower because not everyone is sitting on massive stocks." Shanghai steel futures also fell on Wednesday, for the second day running. The most active rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 1.1 percent lower at 3,934 yuan ($630) a tonne, losing more ground from last week's six-month peaks as Chinese spot steel prices dropped. "Most of the mills have stopped buying iron ore for the time being and sales of steel products are also very slow," an iron ore trader in Shanghai said. Iron ore has dropped 8 percent since reaching $158.50 on Jan. 8, its highest since October 2011. But it remains up about 70 percent from three-year lows hit in September, and traders say prices could bounce back. "After next week, I think buyers will come back ahead of the Chinese New Year," said the trader, adding that prices could fall a little before buyers return to stock up ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year break in February. Still, the next restocking phase could be modest, since most mills have already done so over the past month, trades said. China's iron ore imports hit a record 70.94 million tonnes in December, customs data showed last week. Sellers of foreign iron ore cargoes to China slashed prices for a third straight day this week on Wednesday, according to market players. NO BIG HOPE A sustained rise in Chinese steel prices will be key to whether iron ore can resume a rally that has surprised many market participants and could give global miners a strong incentive to revive expansion plans. Rio Tinto , the world's No. 2 iron ore supplier, aims to increase output 15 percent this year after production in 2012 climbed to 253 million tonnes, ahead of its target. "I'm not putting too much hope on steel demand. The (Chinese) economy might be a bit better, but the new government may not concentrate on infrastructure investment that much, since the focus is on a more sustainable growth path," said a purchasing manager for an iron ore trading firm in Shanghai. China's foreign direct investment inflows fell 3.7 percent in 2012 from a year ago, the first annual drop since the global financial crisis, as global economic uncertainty curbed investor enthusiasm for deals in emerging markets. The World Bank cut its world growth forecast for the year to 2.4 percent from 3.0 percent, saying a slow recovery in developed nations is holding back the global economy. ($1=6.2136 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Joseph Radford and Sofina Mirza-Reid)