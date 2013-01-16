* Iron ore down 8 pct from last week's 15-month high
* Most China mills have stopped buying iron ore; slow steel
sales
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Silvia Antonioli
SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, Jan 16 Iron ore extended its
decline, posting its biggest daily drop in 14 months on
Wednesday, on uncertainty over steel demand from top consumer
China which curbed appetite for the steel ingredient.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, the
industry benchmark, fell $7.5 a tonne, its biggest daily drop
since Nov. 2011, to $145.40 a tonne, according to data provider
Steel Index.
This represented a 4.9 percent daily drop for iron ore,
which reached a 15-month peak a week ago after a one-month rally
which pushed its value up 40 percent.
"We saw that coming. After the big price increase last
month, people thought prices were not sustainable anymore and
since two to three days ago we have started to see Chinese
customers in a waiting mode," a London-based iron ore trader
said.
"In the last two weeks iron ore swaps were $20 below the
physical market: that was a warning sign. Now I expect physical
prices coming off a bit more, down to $140, but not much lower
because not everyone is sitting on massive stocks."
Shanghai steel futures also fell on Wednesday, for the
second day running.
The most active rebar contract for May delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 1.1 percent lower at
3,934 yuan ($630) a tonne, losing more ground from last week's
six-month peaks as Chinese spot steel prices dropped.
"Most of the mills have stopped buying iron ore for the time
being and sales of steel products are also very slow," an iron
ore trader in Shanghai said.
Iron ore has dropped 8 percent since reaching $158.50 on
Jan. 8, its highest since October 2011. But it remains up about
70 percent from three-year lows hit in September, and traders
say prices could bounce back.
"After next week, I think buyers will come back ahead of the
Chinese New Year," said the trader, adding that prices could
fall a little before buyers return to stock up ahead of the
week-long Lunar New Year break in February.
Still, the next restocking phase could be modest, since most
mills have already done so over the past month, trades said.
China's iron ore imports hit a record 70.94 million tonnes in
December, customs data showed last week.
Sellers of foreign iron ore cargoes to China slashed prices
for a third straight day this week on Wednesday, according to
market players.
NO BIG HOPE
A sustained rise in Chinese steel prices will be key to
whether iron ore can resume a rally that has surprised many
market participants and could give global miners a strong
incentive to revive expansion plans.
Rio Tinto , the world's No. 2 iron ore
supplier, aims to increase output 15 percent this year after
production in 2012 climbed to 253 million tonnes, ahead of its
target.
"I'm not putting too much hope on steel demand. The
(Chinese) economy might be a bit better, but the new government
may not concentrate on infrastructure investment that much,
since the focus is on a more sustainable growth path," said a
purchasing manager for an iron ore trading firm in Shanghai.
China's foreign direct investment inflows fell 3.7 percent
in 2012 from a year ago, the first annual drop since the global
financial crisis, as global economic uncertainty curbed investor
enthusiasm for deals in emerging markets.
The World Bank cut its world growth forecast for the year to
2.4 percent from 3.0 percent, saying a slow recovery in
developed nations is holding back the global economy.
($1=6.2136 Chinese yuan)
