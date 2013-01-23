By Ruby Lian and David Stanway SHANGHAI, Jan 23 Spot iron ore prices were steady on Wednesday, with weak steel demand in top importer China curbing gains from port shutdowns in Australia. A tropical storm intensifying off Australia's northwest coast brought nearly half of the world's iron ore trade to a halt, idling huge ports used by miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton . The interruption at port operations is likely to support prices of the steelmaking raw material even as Chinese steel mills slowed down buying after building up stockpiles. "Offers are still at high levels, but mills' buying interest has faded, and I expect them to suspend buying next week ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, the industry benchmark, stood unchanged at $145.90 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data from the Steel Index. Chinese steel market activities typically grind to a halt in the two weeks before China's week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which falls in mid-February this year. Shanghai rebar prices were nearly flat on Wednesday amid weak winter season demand, with cold temperatures in northern regions forcing the suspension of construction activities. "Steel futures have risen a lot on improving expectations on demand and surging costs, while the physical market hasn't caught up due to tepid (spot) demand," said a Shanghai-based steel futures broker. "Prices may not rise immediately after the Lunar New Year holiday but prices should show upward trend as the economy revives." The most active rebar contract for May settlement on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded 0.13 percent higher by midday break from Tuesday. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0343 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 3992 5.00 0.13 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 145.9 0.00 0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 148.07 2.81 1.93 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Editing by Tom Hogue)