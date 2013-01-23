(Updates Australian ports, Shanghai rebar price)
By Ruby Lian and David Stanway
SHANGHAI, Jan 23 Spot iron ore prices were
steady on Wednesday, with weak steel demand in top importer
China curbing gains from port shutdowns in Australia.
Australia's Port Hedland, which handles about a fifth of the
world's seaborne-traded iron ore, will reopen on Wednesday while
Dampier and Cape Lambert are also expected to resume most of
their operations on Thursday as Cyclone Peta passes.
Port Hedland is used by BHP Billiton ,
Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Iron. Rio
Tinto mainly ships iron ore through Dampier and Cape Lambert.
The interruption of port operations is likely to support
prices of the steelmaking raw material even as Chinese steel
mills cut purchases after building up their stockpiles.
"Offers are still at high levels, but mills' buying interest
has faded, and I expect them to suspend buying next week ahead
of the Lunar New Year holiday," said a Shanghai-based iron ore
trader.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, the
industry benchmark, stood unchanged at $145.90 a tonne on
Tuesday, according to data from the Steel Index.
Chinese steel market activities typically grind to a halt in
the two weeks before China's week-long Lunar New Year holiday,
which falls in mid-February this year.
Shanghai rebar prices closed 1.7 percent higher on Wednesday
despite weak winter season demand, with cold temperatures in
northern regions forcing the suspension of construction
activities.
The most active rebar contract for May settlement on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed at 4,053 yuan a tonne,
after hitting an intraday high of 4,055 yuan, matching a July 6
high.
"Steel futures have risen a lot on improving expectations of
demand and surging costs, while the physical market hasn't
caught up due to tepid (spot) demand," said a Shanghai-based
steel futures broker.
"Prices may not rise immediately after the Lunar New Year
holiday but prices should show an upward trend as the economy
revives."
Some traders said investment institutions have largely
raised their long positions, outpacing shorts, pushing up the
price.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0343 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 3992 5.00 0.13
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 145.9 0.00 0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 148.07 2.81 1.93
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(Editing by Tom Hogue and Miral Fahmy)