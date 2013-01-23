(Updates Australian ports, Shanghai rebar price) By Ruby Lian and David Stanway SHANGHAI, Jan 23 Spot iron ore prices were steady on Wednesday, with weak steel demand in top importer China curbing gains from port shutdowns in Australia. Australia's Port Hedland, which handles about a fifth of the world's seaborne-traded iron ore, will reopen on Wednesday while Dampier and Cape Lambert are also expected to resume most of their operations on Thursday as Cyclone Peta passes. Port Hedland is used by BHP Billiton , Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Iron. Rio Tinto mainly ships iron ore through Dampier and Cape Lambert. The interruption of port operations is likely to support prices of the steelmaking raw material even as Chinese steel mills cut purchases after building up their stockpiles. "Offers are still at high levels, but mills' buying interest has faded, and I expect them to suspend buying next week ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, the industry benchmark, stood unchanged at $145.90 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data from the Steel Index. Chinese steel market activities typically grind to a halt in the two weeks before China's week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which falls in mid-February this year. Shanghai rebar prices closed 1.7 percent higher on Wednesday despite weak winter season demand, with cold temperatures in northern regions forcing the suspension of construction activities. The most active rebar contract for May settlement on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed at 4,053 yuan a tonne, after hitting an intraday high of 4,055 yuan, matching a July 6 high. "Steel futures have risen a lot on improving expectations of demand and surging costs, while the physical market hasn't caught up due to tepid (spot) demand," said a Shanghai-based steel futures broker. "Prices may not rise immediately after the Lunar New Year holiday but prices should show an upward trend as the economy revives." Some traders said investment institutions have largely raised their long positions, outpacing shorts, pushing up the price. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0343 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 3992 5.00 0.13 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 145.9 0.00 0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 148.07 2.81 1.93 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Editing by Tom Hogue and Miral Fahmy)