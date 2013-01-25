* China mills restocking ahead of Lunar New Year * Iron ore prices up for seventh week in eight * Shanghai rebar gains for second week in a row By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Jan 25 Iron ore rose to its highest in more than a week as more Chinese steel mills built up stockpiles ahead of the Lunar New Year break, a trend likely to extend into next week and push spot prices nearer this month's peak. Iron ore is up for the seventh week out of eight, with prices regaining momentum after falling more than 6 percent last week, backed by firmer steel demand in top consumer China. Shanghai steel rebar futures hit seven-month highs on Friday. "We're seeing better than moderate buying by mills this week and we expect this to continue next week," said a physical iron ore trader in Shanghai. "Mills who want to restock before Chinese New Year have to buy now, otherwise they cannot buy because letters of credit and cargoes will not be available to them if they wait any longer." Chinese markets are shut on Feb. 11-15 for the Lunar New Year holiday. Benchmark iron ore with 62-percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 0.6 percent to $148.60 a tonne on Thursday, the highest since Jan. 15, based on data from price publisher Steel Index. If sustained, the current price upturn could lift prices near their January peak of $158.50, a 15-month high. Although the Shanghai trader said it may be difficult for prices to set a new top with buying only likely to stretch for one more week. PROMPT SHIPMENT Traders said that prices were also being supported as only limited cargoes are on offer in the spot market, with rains curbing shipments from top exporters Australia and Brazil. Ports in Australia were shut briefly this month due to storms. "Most buyers are looking for prompt shipment or cargoes already at sea. Normally iron ore inventories at mills are around four weeks, but not everybody has that kind of inventory," said another trader in Shanghai who sells Indian material. Indian cargoes are usually sold at $2 per tonne discount to the Platts index price, he said, but sellers are now offering at prices equal to or higher than Platts with demand picking up. The Platts 62-percent index price stood at $147.25 a tonne on Thursday, traders said. The renewed appetite for iron ore is being supported by firmer steel prices as demand picks up pace along with a mending economy. China's manufacturing activity rose at its quickest pace in two years in January, according to a preliminary gauge by HSBC, raising hopes the world's No. 2 economy will see faster growth this year. The most traded rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session high of 4,077 yuan ($660) a tonne, a level unseen since June 21. It was up nearly 1 percent at 4,067 yuan by 0611 GMT. Standard Bank sees China's steel demand growing by 6 percent this year, about double the forecast by the China Iron and Steel Association. "With economic conditions improving, we believe that commodity demand will strengthen, particularly after the repair of balance sheets last year. However, we are closely monitoring macro policy settings, since further restrictive policy measures will negate our forecasts," the bank said in a note. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0611 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 4067 +35.00 +0.87 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 148.6 +0.90 +0.61 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 149.21 +0.22 +0.15 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2181 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)