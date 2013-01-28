* Mills not in rush to buy, seeking cheaper cargoes
* Iron ore may struggle to repeat or top Jan peak of near
$160
(Adds price quotes for foreign ore in China, updates rebar
price)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Jan 28 More restocking by Chinese
steelmakers and limited spot cargoes may nudge iron ore prices
higher this week, though gains will be capped with buyers not
keen on chasing pricey cargoes and sellers willing to wait until
after the February holiday.
Some steel mills in China, the biggest buyer of iron ore,
are still replenishing stockpiles ahead of the week-long Lunar
New Year break next month, traders said, but were not desperate
to buy at any price.
"Some mills are willing to take additional cargo if the
price offered is lower than the market. Otherwise, they can
wait," said a purchasing manager for an iron ore trading firm in
Shanghai.
Those keen on buying are looking at $143-$144 per tonne for
62-percent grade iron ore, he said. That is around $5-$6 cheaper
than Friday's market price of $148.60 .IO62-CNI=SI per tonne,
based on data from Steel Index.
The price was unchanged on Friday, but still managed to end
last week 2.4 percent higher versus the previous week, its
seventh such gain out of eight.
"Sellers who have cargoes are also not willing to sell and
can wait until after the Chinese New Year," said the manager,
whose firm is keen on holding on to stocks of less than 100,000
tonnes held at ports due to low bids from mills.
The limited cargoes being offered in the spot market should
also support prices, with rains curbing shipments from top
suppliers Australia and Brazil, traders said. Ports in Australia
were shut briefly this month due to storms.
Offers for Australian and Brazilian iron ore in China rose
by up to $2 per tonne on Monday, according to Chinese
consultancy Umetal.
"But it looks difficult this time that it will go near $160
again," said a Singapore-based trader, adding prices will likely
trade in narrow ranges just before the Chinese holiday.
SQUEEZED MARGINS
Iron ore hit a 15-month high of $158.50 on Jan. 8 in a rally
that began in December as Chinese buyers rebuilt stockpiles in
anticipation of steel demand picking up along with the overall
economy.
China's manufacturing activity rose at its quickest clip in
two years in January, according to a preliminary gauge by HSBC
last week, raising hopes the world's No. 2 economy will see
faster growth this year.
But China's steel output apparently slowed down slightly in
mid-January after rising during the early part of the month,
according to an industry association's estimate, in what
analysts say reflects pressure on profit margins from higher raw
material costs.
Average daily crude steel production stood at 1.914 million
tonnes in Jan. 11-20, down 1.5 percent from the previous 10
days, the China Iron and Steel Association said on Friday.
"Squeezed margins - especially at the smaller, private long
product producers - and some impact of recent pollution issues
in Beijing - are probably driving the cuts," Steel Market
Intelligence said in a note.
Despite rising to seven-month highs last week, Shanghai
steel rebar futures have only gained by over a quarter since
September lows. Iron ore, despite its drop from 15-month peaks,
remains up more than 70 percent from September lows.
The most-traded rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed up 0.2 percent at 4,068 yuan a
tonne.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0713 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY3 4068 +8.00 +0.20
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 148.6 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 149.52 +0.31 +0.21
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
