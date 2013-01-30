* Steel traders restocking on view demand will pick up after holiday * China mills may have up to 32 days of iron ore stocks -ANZ * Vale sees long-term iron ore price between $110-$180 (Adds Vale, updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Shanghai rebar steel futures climbed more than 1 percent on Wednesday to their highest since May on expectations demand from top steel consumer China will pick up after a week-long Lunar New Year break in February. Rebar followed gains in other Shanghai-traded commodities such as copper and rubber as risk appetite increased after upbeat U.S. housing data strengthened hopes the global economy will be on a better footing this year. But it may not immediately translate to more demand for iron ore in the spot market, traders said, with most Chinese mills adequately stocked. The most active May rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session high of 4,131 yuan ($660) a tonne, its loftiest since May 11, 2012. It closed up 1.3 percent at 4,114 yuan. The price rise reflects expectations for better demand after the Chinese New Year when construction and manufacturing activities usually rise. "Some steel traders have been restocking some products in anticipation that demand will kick in after the holiday. Right now, most construction projects have already stopped for the holiday so spot demand is not good," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. While steel prices rose, iron ore prices have been mostly steady this week as Chinese mills see less pressure to add to inventories, after a restocking spree since December that lifted prices to 15-month peaks near $160 earlier this month. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $148.40 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data provider Steel Index. Price offers for imported iron ore cargoes in China were also steady on Wednesday. 'WINDING DOWN' "Some traders have started winding down already, while many with cargo in hand or on sea are holding tight in anticipation of buoyant iron ore demand after the Lunar New Year break," Steel Index said in a note. "Mills by-and-large report sufficient inventory for now and are staying out of the market." Chinese steel mills may have built iron ore stockpiles up to around 32 days of cover, compared with 26 days in November, estimates Mark Pervan, global head of commodity strategy at Australia and New Zealand Bank. An ample level of cover in the Chinese steel industry is seen at around 30 days, he said. Despite the downward pressure on prices from softer Chinese demand heading into the Lunar New Year break, ANZ is still optimistic about what lies ahead. "We remain upbeat on the outlook for iron ore from the second quarter, as further government stimulus and improving economic data confirms a better China growth outcome," Pervan told clients in a note on Wednesday. "We think spot prices will ultimately trade rangebound between $130-$150/tonne for 2013." Longer term, iron ore prices will range between $110 and $180, according to the chief financial officer of Brazil's vale , the world's biggest iron ore miner. Vale expects demand from emerging markets and China to continue to support iron ore prices this year, with industrial production likely to grow by about 7 percent in emerging markets versus flat in developed countries. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0709 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 4114 +53.00 +1.31 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 148.4 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 149.34 -0.24 -0.16 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2243 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)