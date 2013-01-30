* Steel traders restocking on view demand will pick up after
holiday
* China mills may have up to 32 days of iron ore stocks -ANZ
* Vale sees long-term iron ore price between $110-$180
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Shanghai rebar steel futures
climbed more than 1 percent on Wednesday to their highest since
May on expectations demand from top steel consumer China will
pick up after a week-long Lunar New Year break in February.
Rebar followed gains in other Shanghai-traded commodities
such as copper and rubber as risk appetite increased after
upbeat U.S. housing data strengthened hopes the global economy
will be on a better footing this year.
But it may not immediately translate to more demand for iron
ore in the spot market, traders said, with most Chinese mills
adequately stocked.
The most active May rebar contract for May delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session high of 4,131
yuan ($660) a tonne, its loftiest since May 11, 2012. It closed
up 1.3 percent at 4,114 yuan.
The price rise reflects expectations for better demand after
the Chinese New Year when construction and manufacturing
activities usually rise.
"Some steel traders have been restocking some products in
anticipation that demand will kick in after the holiday. Right
now, most construction projects have already stopped for the
holiday so spot demand is not good," said a Shanghai-based iron
ore trader.
While steel prices rose, iron ore prices have been mostly
steady this week as Chinese mills see less pressure to add to
inventories, after a restocking spree since December that lifted
prices to 15-month peaks near $160 earlier this month.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $148.40 a tonne on Tuesday,
according to data provider Steel Index. Price offers for
imported iron ore cargoes in China were also steady on
Wednesday.
'WINDING DOWN'
"Some traders have started winding down already, while many
with cargo in hand or on sea are holding tight in anticipation
of buoyant iron ore demand after the Lunar New Year break,"
Steel Index said in a note.
"Mills by-and-large report sufficient inventory for now and
are staying out of the market."
Chinese steel mills may have built iron ore stockpiles up to
around 32 days of cover, compared with 26 days in November,
estimates Mark Pervan, global head of commodity strategy at
Australia and New Zealand Bank. An ample level of cover in the
Chinese steel industry is seen at around 30 days, he said.
Despite the downward pressure on prices from softer Chinese
demand heading into the Lunar New Year break, ANZ is still
optimistic about what lies ahead.
"We remain upbeat on the outlook for iron ore from the
second quarter, as further government stimulus and improving
economic data confirms a better China growth outcome," Pervan
told clients in a note on Wednesday.
"We think spot prices will ultimately trade rangebound
between $130-$150/tonne for 2013."
Longer term, iron ore prices will range between $110 and
$180, according to the chief financial officer of Brazil's vale
, the world's biggest iron ore miner.
Vale expects demand from emerging markets and China to
continue to support iron ore prices this year, with industrial
production likely to grow by about 7 percent in emerging markets
versus flat in developed countries.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0709 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY3 4114 +53.00 +1.31
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 148.4 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 149.34 -0.24 -0.16
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2243 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)