* Shanghai rebar rises to highest since May 2012 * China steel demand seen picking up pace after New Year holiday * China PMI data points to mild economic recovery (Updates rebar price and milestone) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Feb 1 Iron ore prices climbed to their highest in more than two weeks as some Chinese steel mills sought cargoes with the Lunar New Year break approaching, prompting miners to offer more spot shipments. Iron ore swaps also rose as investors bet on further gains in spot prices that in January already reached 15-month highs near $160 per tonne. Most market participants expect China's steel demand to pick up pace as construction and manufacturing activities typically turn brisk after the week-long Chinese New Year holiday. Shanghai steel futures hit near nine-month peaks on Friday as investors looked to firmer demand ahead despite government data showing China's factory activity index missed market expectations. Vale and Rio Tinto , the world's two biggest iron ore miners, are holding sale tenders in the spot market where cargo availability has been tight recently partly due to shipment disruptions caused by unfavourable weather in Australia and Brazil. Price offers for Australian and Brazilian iron ore cargoes in China rose by $2-$5 a tonne, according to Beijing-based consultancy Umetal, as sellers braced for demand many thought had fizzled out earlier this week with most mills already adequately stocked. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI jumped 2.1 percent to $152.50 a tonne on Thursday, the highest level since Jan. 15, based on data from information provider Steel Index. Iron ore is up 2.6 percent for the week so far, its second consecutive weekly rise. "Some mills haven't finished their stockpiling for the holiday and are purchasing some more cargoes," said an iron ore trader in Rizhao in China's eastern Shandong province. Some traders are also holding on to their cargoes, hoping prices will rise further when the Chinese return after the Feb. 11-15 New Year break, he said. STRONG START But miners Vale and Rio Tinto, after selling fewer spot cargoes via tenders last month, were back in the market on Friday. Vale is selling 130,000 tonnes of Brazilian 63.4-percent grade iron ore and Rio Tinto is selling 165,000 tonnes of a new product, 58.9-percent grade mixed iron ore fines, said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Iron ore swaps rose, with the February contract trading at $151-$152 a tonne on Friday after settling at $149.81 in the prior session, brokers said. The March contract traded at $148-$149, versus $146.06 on Thursday. The swaps are cleared by the Singapore Exchange, the world's biggest clearer of iron ore swaps. "It's been a strong start to the day," said Jamie Pearce, head of broking at SSY Futures. Rising steel prices are behind the appetite for iron ore. The most active rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched an intraday peak of 4,170 yuan ($670) per tonne, the highest since May 8, 2012. Rebar, used in construction, closed up 1.3 percent at 4,168 yuan and gained more than 2 percent for the week, its third weekly rise in a row. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0713 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 4168 +54.00 +1.31 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 152.5 +3.10 +2.07 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 153.25 +3.00 +2.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2188 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)