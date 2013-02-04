* Rebar up 31 pct from Sept lows, but iron ore up 77 pct * Iron ore demand seen limited ahead of Lunar New Year -trader * Aquila freezes $7.7 bln iron ore project on funding woes (Adds Aquila, updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Feb 4 Shanghai steel futures jumped more than 2 percent to nine-month highs on Monday, supported by a better outlook for demand from top steel consumer China as its economy regains steam. Rising steel prices may support appetite for iron ore this week, before Chinese mills take their Lunar New Year break and more traders may take positions on hopes steel demand will pick up pace after the week-long holiday. Price offers for imported iron ore cargoes in China rose by $1 to $2 per tonne on Monday after the benchmark price climbed to its highest in almost three weeks on Friday. The most briskly traded rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session-high of 4,235 yuan ($680) a tonne, its priciest since May 2, 2012. It closed up 2.1 percent at 4,221 yuan. "Expectations are growing that Chinese steel demand will be strong after the holiday, but I'm not sure that steel prices have risen enough to support a further increase in iron ore prices," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. Some steel mills may still be losing 100 to 200 yuan per tonne as iron ore prices have far outpaced steel, he said, adding that some producers could be starting to step back from the spot market as iron ore approaches its 2013 peak of $158.50, a 15-month high touched on Jan. 8. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rose half a percent to $153.20 a tonne on Friday, the highest since Jan. 14, based on data from price provider Steel Index. At current prices, iron ore has risen 77 percent from September lows while Shanghai rebar is up just 31 percent. "The clients we are dealing with already have enough stocks of iron ore and they don't intend to buy further this week. But there could be some other buyers out there, probably traders," said the Shanghai trader. AQUILA FREEZES PROJECT Iron ore prices rose 3 percent last week, the most in about a month, as buyers, both mills and traders, resurfaced following gains in steel prices as investors bet on demand recovering strongly after the holiday for Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. Positive manufacturing data last week strengthened investors' belief that the world's No. 2 economy will see brisker expansion in the first half of 2013. Growth in China's services sector rose for the fourth straight month in January. Iron ore should range between $130 and $150 this year, with a steep drop in prices unlikely, despite a potentially small supply surplus seen later in the year, said Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong. "Our concern is not oversupply of iron ore in 2013 -- instead, it is uncertainty over Chinese steel demand in the second half of 2013," Liu said in a note. The wild swings in iron ore prices last year prompted global miners to rethink expansion plans, with growth in Chinese steel output and consumption slowing after years of heady increases. Elsewhere, Australia's Aquila Resources Ltd has put a A$7.4 billion ($7.7 billion) iron ore project on ice at least through June due to funding difficulties, as soaring costs and volatile commodity prices take a toll on new mine developments. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0719 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 4221 +85.00 +2.06 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 153.2 +0.70 +0.46 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 153.34 +0.09 +0.06 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2270 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 0.9615 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Joseph Radford)