(Adds iron ore deal, updates Shanghai rebar to close) By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, Feb 6 Spot iron ore prices hovered around three-week highs but the upward momentum appeared to have been checked as market activity from top buyer China wound down ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. Steel mills and traders in China, the world's top iron ore consumer, have sharply slowed purchases of the steelmaking raw material, though some expect a strong opening after the week-long holiday amid a pickup in demand. "There are few buying now as the holiday approaches and people have left the market, while some steel mills expect (steel) prices to rise after the holiday, which will drive up iron ore," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Expectations of improving steel demand in China in a reviving economy have encouraged Chinese steel mills to rebuild inventories over the past few months, boosting iron ore prices by about a third since December. A batch of 100,000-tonne Australian Pilbara iron ore fines in 62 percent grade was bought at $153 a tonne via the China Beijing International Mining Exchange on Wednesday, according to traders. This was about $3 lower than offers early this week. A second batch of 120,000 tonnes for the same grade material was bought at $155 a tonne in the afternoon. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was steady at $154.20 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data provider Steel Index. Iron ore exports to China from Australia's Port Hedland, a strong indicator of Chinese industrial activity, decreased by 9 percent to 18.38 million tonnes in January from a record 20.23 million in December, as disruptions caused by a cyclone late in the month likely contributed to the drop. Shanghai steel futures extended losses after surging to 9-month highs on Monday as some investors started to close positions ahead of the holiday. The most actively traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.5 percent to 4,109 yuan ($660) a tonne by the close after similar losses on Tuesday. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0706 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 4109 -62.00 -1.49 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 154.2 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 154.75 -0.04 -0.03 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2294 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)