BEIJING, Feb 7 Iron ore prices in China, the
world's biggest buyer, remained strong despite a lull in trading
ahead of the Chinese new year, supported by supply constraints
and an anticipated upsurge in demand once the week-long holiday
is over.
Mills have already restocked to keep operations ticking over
during the week-long break, and most traders have already put
down their order books and headed home early for the new year
festivities, which begin on Saturday.
"I think there is still some buying taking place but we have
basically stopped already for Spring Festival," said a southern
China-based trader. "We are all heading home but I think the
market will be stronger when we get back," he said.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI rose $0.90 to end Wednesday at $155.10 a tonne,
according to data provider Steel Index.
Cylones have already impacted iron ore shipments from
Australia to China in late-January and many are expecting supply
constraints to continue.
"As the majority of the market continues to believe that
iron ore supply issues won't be relieved in the near term, along
with positive economic data, and support from the new leadership
for urbanisation, the limited number of iron ore cargoes
continue to trade steadily," said Peter J. Cho, an iron ore
derivatives broker with Icap in Singapore.
Demand traditionally revives after the Chinese new year as
construction activity resumes in northern regions following the
winter freeze, and major steel firms have already raised their
March contract prices.
"From mid- to late-February migrant labourers will return to
construction sites and factories after the holiday, while warmer
weather across the country will allow the resumption of the
construction work that accounts for so much demand," said The
Steel Index in a note issued late on Wednesday.
The pre-holiday lull has also affected steel futures trading
in Shanghai, with the most-traded rebar contract
dipping 0.46 percent on Thursday morning to end the session at
4,099 yuan ($660) per tonne. It has fallen 2.9 percent since
hitting a nine-month high of 4,221 yuan on Monday.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0331 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4099 -19.00 -0.46
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 155.1 0.90 0.58
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 155.83 1.08 0.70
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading
day
($1 = 6.2317 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway and Ruby Lian; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)