BEIJING, Feb 7 Iron ore prices in China, the world's biggest buyer, remained strong despite a lull in trading ahead of the Chinese new year, supported by supply constraints and an anticipated upsurge in demand once the week-long holiday is over. Mills have already restocked to keep operations ticking over during the week-long break, and most traders have already put down their order books and headed home early for the new year festivities, which begin on Saturday. "I think there is still some buying taking place but we have basically stopped already for Spring Festival," said a southern China-based trader. "We are all heading home but I think the market will be stronger when we get back," he said. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rose $0.90 to end Wednesday at $155.10 a tonne, according to data provider Steel Index. Cylones have already impacted iron ore shipments from Australia to China in late-January and many are expecting supply constraints to continue. "As the majority of the market continues to believe that iron ore supply issues won't be relieved in the near term, along with positive economic data, and support from the new leadership for urbanisation, the limited number of iron ore cargoes continue to trade steadily," said Peter J. Cho, an iron ore derivatives broker with Icap in Singapore. Demand traditionally revives after the Chinese new year as construction activity resumes in northern regions following the winter freeze, and major steel firms have already raised their March contract prices. "From mid- to late-February migrant labourers will return to construction sites and factories after the holiday, while warmer weather across the country will allow the resumption of the construction work that accounts for so much demand," said The Steel Index in a note issued late on Wednesday. The pre-holiday lull has also affected steel futures trading in Shanghai, with the most-traded rebar contract dipping 0.46 percent on Thursday morning to end the session at 4,099 yuan ($660) per tonne. It has fallen 2.9 percent since hitting a nine-month high of 4,221 yuan on Monday. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0331 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4099 -19.00 -0.46 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 155.1 0.90 0.58 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 155.83 1.08 0.70 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2317 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by David Stanway and Ruby Lian; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)