(Updates rebar price)
BEIJING, Feb 7 Iron ore prices in China, the
world's biggest buyer, remained strong despite a lull in trading
ahead of the Chinese New Year, supported by supply constraints
and an anticipated upsurge in demand once the week-long holiday
ends.
Mills have already restocked to keep operations ticking over
during the break, and most traders have already put down order
books and headed home early for the festivities, which begin on
Saturday.
"I think there is still some buying taking place, but we
have basically stopped already for Spring Festival," said a
trader based in southern China. "We are all heading home but I
think the market will be stronger when we get back."
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI rose $0.90 to end Wednesday at $155.10 a tonne,
according to data provider Steel Index.
Cyclones have already affected iron ore shipments from
Australia to China in late January and many traders are
expecting supply constraints to continue.
"As the majority of the market continues to believe that
iron ore supply issues won't be relieved in the near term ...
the limited number of iron ore cargoes continue to trade
steadily," said Peter J. Cho, an iron ore derivatives broker
with Icap in Singapore.
Prices were also being supported by positive economic data
and expectations for new urbanisation policies later in the
year, he added.
Demand traditionally revives after the Chinese New Year as
construction activity resumes in northern regions following the
winter freeze, and major steel firms have already raised their
March contract prices.
"From mid- to late-February migrant labourers will return to
construction sites and factories after the holiday, while warmer
weather across the country will allow the resumption of the
construction work that accounts for so much demand," the Steel
Index said in a note late on Wednesday.
The most-traded rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.15 percent on Thursday to end the
session at 4,124 yuan ($660) per tonne, snapping a two-day
decline that followed a nine-month high of 4,221 yuan on Monday.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0331 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4124 6.00 0.15
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 155.1 0.90 0.58
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 155.83 1.08 0.70
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading
day
($1=6.2317 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway and Ruby Lian; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)