(Updates rebar price) BEIJING, Feb 7 Iron ore prices in China, the world's biggest buyer, remained strong despite a lull in trading ahead of the Chinese New Year, supported by supply constraints and an anticipated upsurge in demand once the week-long holiday ends. Mills have already restocked to keep operations ticking over during the break, and most traders have already put down order books and headed home early for the festivities, which begin on Saturday. "I think there is still some buying taking place, but we have basically stopped already for Spring Festival," said a trader based in southern China. "We are all heading home but I think the market will be stronger when we get back." Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rose $0.90 to end Wednesday at $155.10 a tonne, according to data provider Steel Index. Cyclones have already affected iron ore shipments from Australia to China in late January and many traders are expecting supply constraints to continue. "As the majority of the market continues to believe that iron ore supply issues won't be relieved in the near term ... the limited number of iron ore cargoes continue to trade steadily," said Peter J. Cho, an iron ore derivatives broker with Icap in Singapore. Prices were also being supported by positive economic data and expectations for new urbanisation policies later in the year, he added. Demand traditionally revives after the Chinese New Year as construction activity resumes in northern regions following the winter freeze, and major steel firms have already raised their March contract prices. "From mid- to late-February migrant labourers will return to construction sites and factories after the holiday, while warmer weather across the country will allow the resumption of the construction work that accounts for so much demand," the Steel Index said in a note late on Wednesday. The most-traded rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.15 percent on Thursday to end the session at 4,124 yuan ($660) per tonne, snapping a two-day decline that followed a nine-month high of 4,221 yuan on Monday. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0331 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4124 6.00 0.15 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 155.1 0.90 0.58 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 155.83 1.08 0.70 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.2317 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by David Stanway and Ruby Lian; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)