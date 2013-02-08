* China Jan trade numbers top market expectations * Shanghai rebar looking at best week in two months * Most iron ore buyers away for Lunar New Year * China Jan iron ore imports drop after record Dec By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Feb 8 China steel futures jumped more than 1 percent to levels last seen in April, backed by forecast-beating trade numbers that underscored the world's No. 2 economy is regaining strength. An economic revival bodes well for steel demand in the world's top consumer and producer and should keep appetite for iron ore strong. But buying interest for the raw material has nearly dried up ahead of next week's Lunar New Year holiday. China's exports grew 25 percent year-on-year in January versus a forecast of 17 percent in a Reuters poll, while imports surged 28.8 percent, also ahead of a consensus call of 23.3 percent. The most active rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session high of 4,293 yuan ($690) a tonne, its loftiest since April 19, 2012. It was up nearly 4 percent for the week, its biggest such gain since early December. Inventories of rebar in major Chinese cities rose 23 percent to 7.47 million tonnes by Feb. 7 from about a month ago, data from industry consultancy Mysteel showed. "If you see long product inventories going down and pricing going up then we know that demand is back," said Graeme Train, commodity analyst with Macquarie in Shanghai. "If that happens, that will be really bullish for iron ore because you get another set of buyers in the market besides big mills." IRON ORE IMPORTS DROP But price offers for imported iron ore cargoes in China, the world's biggest buyer of the raw material, were steady on Friday, as buying interest thinned out ahead of the Feb. 11-15 Spring Festival holiday. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was steady at $155.10 a tonne on Thursday, according to data provider Steel Index. The price is up 1.2 percent this week after touching near one-month highs on Wednesday. China's iron ore imports fell 7.6 percent to 65.54 million tonnes in January from a record high in December as steel mills cut purchases after prices spiked to a 15-month peak. "People have been thinking that the recent increase in iron ore prices was largely speculative, so that's why a lot of the real users will want to wait until prices normalise. That resulted in the slowdown in January imports," said Helen Lau, senior commodity analyst at UOB-Kay Hian in Hong Kong. "But with overall Chinese steel production remaining strong -- we expect 4 percent growth in output this year -- iron ore imports should remain strong. But the (future monthly numbers) may not be as crazy as in December because that time was a restocking period and prices were also low." China's crude steel production is expected to rise 4.6 percent in 2013 to a record 750 million tonnes, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said. The ministry sees apparent crude steel consumption would reach about 700 million tonnes, implying a surplus of at least 50 million tonnes, equivalent to about a month of production. Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 4288 +55.00 +1.30 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 155.1 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 155.89 +0.06 +0.04 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2322 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)