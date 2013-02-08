* China Jan trade numbers top market expectations
* Shanghai rebar posts best week in two months
* Most iron ore buyers away for Lunar New Year
* China Jan iron ore imports drop after record Dec
(Updates rebar price, milestone)
By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Feb 8 China steel futures
jumped more than 1 percent to levels last seen in April, backed
by forecast-beating trade numbers that underscored the world's
No. 2 economy is regaining strength.
An economic revival bodes well for steel demand in the
world's top consumer and producer and should keep appetite for
iron ore strong. But buying interest for the raw material has
nearly dried up ahead of next week's Lunar New Year holiday.
China's exports grew 25 percent year-on-year in January
versus a forecast of 17 percent in a Reuters poll, while imports
surged 28.8 percent, also ahead of a consensus call of 23.3
percent.
The most active rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session high of 4,297
yuan ($690) a tonne, its loftiest since April 18, 2012.
It closed 1 percent higher at 4,275 yuan, and rose 3.4
percent for the week, its biggest weekly gain since early
December.
Inventories of rebar in major Chinese cities rose 23 percent
to 7.47 million tonnes by Feb. 7 from about a month ago, data
from industry consultancy Mysteel showed.
"If you see long product inventories going down and pricing
going up then we know that demand is back," said Graeme Train,
commodity analyst with Macquarie in Shanghai.
"If that happens, that will be really bullish for iron ore
because you get another set of buyers in the market besides big
mills."
IRON ORE IMPORTS DROP
But price offers for imported iron ore cargoes in China, the
world's biggest buyer of the raw material, were steady on
Friday, as buying interest thinned out ahead of the Feb. 11-15
Spring Festival holiday.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI was steady at $155.10 a tonne on Thursday,
according to data provider Steel Index. The price is up 1.2
percent this week after touching near one-month highs on
Wednesday.
China's iron ore imports fell 7.6 percent to 65.54 million
tonnes in January from a record high in December as steel mills
cut purchases after prices spiked to a 15-month peak.
"People have been thinking that the recent increase in iron
ore prices was largely speculative, so that's why a lot of the
real users will want to wait until prices normalise. That
resulted in the slowdown in January imports," said Helen Lau,
senior commodity analyst at UOB-Kay Hian in Hong Kong.
"But with overall Chinese steel production remaining strong
-- we expect 4 percent growth in output this year -- iron ore
imports should remain strong. But the (future monthly numbers)
may not be as crazy as in December because that time was a
restocking period and prices were also low."
China's crude steel production is expected to rise 4.6
percent in 2013 to a record 750 million tonnes, the Ministry of
Industry and Information Technology said.
The ministry sees apparent crude steel consumption reaching
about 700 million tonnes, implying a surplus of at least 50
million tonnes, equivalent to about a month of production.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0725 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT3 4275 +42.00 +0.99
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 155.1 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 155.89 +0.06 +0.04
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2322 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy and Joseph Radford)