* Chinese mills may restock iron ore after Lunar New Year
* Iron ore swaps edge lower after rebar drop
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Feb 18 Shanghai steel futures fell
more than 2 percent on Monday to their lowest since late January
as investors trimmed expectations for an immediate pickup in
Chinese steel demand on the first trading day after a week-long
Lunar New Year break.
Weaker steel prices usually translate to slower demand for
iron ore, but some Chinese mills may restock on the raw material
after the long holiday, which should support prices. Traders are
watching a tender for Australian iron ore fines for any
indication of market direction.
The most traded rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session low of 4,166
yuan ($670) a tonne, its weakest since Jan. 24. It closed down
2.4 percent at 4,173 yuan.
Rebar, used in construction, rose to nine-month highs the
week before China went on holiday on expectations steel demand
in the world's biggest consumer and producer would turn brisk
after the break.
"We expect steel consumption to pick up from March onwards
when we will see more construction activities," said a
Shanghai-based iron ore trader. Most migrant workers in China
are only returning to work next week, the trader added.
The decline in Shanghai rebar prices weighed on sentiment
towards iron ore swaps<0#SGXIOS:>, which gained last week in
anticipation physical prices will ounce back.
The March contract traded at $153 a tonne, down
from Friday's settlement of $155.38, brokers said. The
second-quarter contract dropped to $144.50-$145 from $146, while
the third-quarter contract slipped to $138.50 from $139.21, they
said.
The swaps are cleared by top global clearer Singapore
Exchange.
PILBARA TENDER
Some traders are bracing for firmer prices in the spot
market, with several Australian and Ukrainian cargoes on tender.
Rio Tinto is offering 165,000 tonnes of
61.5-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines at a tender
closing later on Monday.
"The Pilbara fines will be the bellwether for what's going
to happen in the market," said a Singapore trader.
Some in China expect steel mills to replenish iron ore
stockpiles that may have dropped during the holidays and that
may push prices higher.
"There could be some restocking after the holiday. Mills may
do it with caution, but some traders could be aggressive," said
another trader in Shanghai who sees the Pilbara fines being sold
at $155-$156 per tonne from a previous sale of around $153.
Rio is also offering a cargo of 64.5-percent grade PMC iron
ore concentrate, while Ukrainian miner Metinvest is offering
five cargoes of concentrates with grades ranging from 65 and 67
percent, traders said.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was
unchanged at $155.10 a tonne last week, according to data
provider Steel Index.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0719 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT3 4173 -102.00 -2.39
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 155.1 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 155.89 +0.00 +0.00
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2325 Chinese yuan)
Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.