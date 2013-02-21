* Shanghai rebar falls over 3 pct to 1-mth low in commods sell-off * Iron ore prices still supported by limited prompt supplies By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Feb 21 Spot iron ore prices climbed to their highest since October 2011 as Chinese steel mills replenished stockpiles, but the steep rates and a pullback in Shanghai steel prices may curb further buying of the raw material. Shanghai steel rebar futures slumped more than 3 percent to one-month lows on Thursday, swept along in a broad-based commodities sell-off after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's January meeting suggested it may slow or halt its stimulus program sooner than expected. The most briskly traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 3.2 percent to a session low of 4,048 yuan ($650) a tonne, its weakest since Jan. 17. That may sour interest in the iron ore market where prices have risen since the Chinese came back from a week-long Lunar New Year break to rebuild inventories in anticipation of a pickup in steel demand from March, traders said. "Because rebar prices dropped heavily, mills may hesitate to bid for cargoes," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. "But I don't think prices will drop that much because there's limited supply in the spot market and quite a number of mills still need to buy some material." Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.6 percent to $158.90 a tonne on Wednesday, its loftiest since Oct. 13, 2011, based on data from price provider Steel Index. Iron ore prices have rebounded more than 83 percent since hitting a three-year low below $87 in September, but the steep jump is prompting caution among prospective buyers unsure whether steel demand in China will bounce back strongly enough to warrant more of the raw material. Some cargoes up for sale via spot tenders on Thursday may be concluded at lower prices. Rio Tinto is offering 45,000 tonnes of 61-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines. The cargo may be sold at $156 per tonne, down from $160.66 in a tender on Monday, said a second trader in Shanghai. "I think $155-$156 is the reasonable price for Pilbara fines at the moment unless steel demand in China recovers strongly," he said. Rio is also selling 120,000 tonnes of 58.6-percent grade mixed iron ore fines, while Vale is offering 170,000 tonnes of 64.7 percent-grade Brazilian Carajas fines, traders said. Vale sold a 135,000-tonne cargo of the same grade via tender on Wednesday at $168.99, up from $168 on Tuesday, traders said. The price could slip to $162 per tonne at Thursday's tender, the second Shanghai trader said. The steep fall in rebar prices weighed on iron ore swaps, with the March contract trading at as low as $147.50 a tonne on Thursday, after settling at $152.81 in the previous session. The April contract slipped to $142 from $146.94 on Wednesday, brokers said. The swaps are cleared by global top clearer Singapore Exchange. "Swaps have over reacted to the drop in rebar. They may recover this afternoon," said a Singapore-based broker. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0618 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 4088 -92.00 -2.20 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 158.9 +0.90 +0.57 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 160.78 +0.67 +0.42 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2376 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Tom Hogue)