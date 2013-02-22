* Shanghai rebar headed for worst week since Oct 2011 * House price rise in Jan boosts China's push for curbs By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Feb 22 Shanghai rebar futures fell for a fifth day running on Friday, hit by worries that China's property sector curbs could dampen steel demand, knocking down spot prices of raw material iron ore from 16-month highs. Rebar, used in construction, is headed for its worst week since October 2011 after the Chinese government said it would extend a property tax scheme to more cities and urged local authorities to set price control targets on new homes. Bolstering China's three-year campaign to cool its property sector, the prices of new homes in the country rose in January on the year, after a 10-month drop. The most briskly traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.8 percent to 4,063 yuan ($650)a tonne by the midday break, bucking the recovery in most commodities from a two-day sell-off. The contract, which hit a one-month low of 4,048 yuan on Thursday, is down around 5 percent so far this week, its steepest such loss in 16 months. Spot steel prices also weakened, with billet in the key Tangshan area down 20 yuan to 3,310 yuan a tonne on Thursday, according to Chinese consultancy Umetal. Beijing's sustained property curbs have dampened investor sentiment towards the steel sector, although how effective it will be in addressing pent-up demand remains unclear, said Helen Lau, senior commodities analyst at UOB-Kay Hian in Hong Kong. "We cannot underestimate how determined the central government will be in terms of another round of tightening for the property sector," said Lau. "But if you overtighten property, it will hurt overall economic growth and China may not want to do that right now to ensure stable transition with the new leadership from March." Construction makes up around half of China's steel demand. Lau sees China's crude steel consumption growing 3.4 percent to 708 million tonnes this year, slightly slower than the 4 percent increase in 2012, partly due to the government curbs, although underlying demand remains strong. Weaker steel prices thinned appetite for iron ore. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.7 percent to $156.20 a tonne on Thursday, according to data provider Steel Index. Iron ore hit a 16-month peak of $158.90 on Wednesday during a three-day rally when Chinese steel producers returned to stock up on the raw material after a week-long Lunar New Year break. Before news of the renewed push for property curbs, mills had raised steel prices for March in hopes of a resumption in construction and manufacturing activities in spring. But lower prices for cargoes sold at Thursday's tenders showed some buyers had stepped back. A tender for miner Rio Tinto's Australian 61-percent grade Pilbara iron ore fines was concluded at $155.18 a tonne, down sharply from $160.66 on Monday, traders said. The benchmark price may fall by up to $5 to $10 a tonne, a Shanghai-based iron ore trader said. "Demand is still there and spot supply is not that much, so there could still be some support for prices," he said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0357 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 4063 -32.00 -0.78 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 156.2 -2.70 -1.70 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 155.85 -4.93 -3.07 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.2405 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)