* Shanghai rebar futures hit 2-month low * China manufacturing gauge index falls from 2-year high * Rio Tinto, BHP iron ore ports closing ahead of cyclone By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Feb 25 China steel futures fell to two-month lows on Monday after data showed that growth in the country's factory sector slowed from two-year highs this month, underlining the tepid economic recovery in the world's top steel consumer. Spot steel prices in China have similarly slipped, suggesting demand remains fragile and could curb appetite for raw material iron ore. But the closure of ports in Australia due to a cyclone may prompt some mills to restock, supporting prices which slipped from 16-month highs late last week. The moct actively traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session bottom of 3,998 yuan ($640) a tonne, its lowest since Dec. 25. It marked a sixth day of decline for construction-used rebar, on track for its longest downward streak since August. Rebar lost nearly 5 percent last week, its steepest drop since October 2011. Monday's fall came after HSBC's flash purchasing managers' index for China dropped to 50.4 in February, the lowest in four months and down from January's 52.3, amid unsteady foreign demand. "It looks like at the business level, raw material companies such as steel mills and smelters are still struggling with revenue because they have not yet seen strong demand," said Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong. "A pickup in real demand for commodities will probably not come in March, but we still believe it will happen in the second quarter," said Liu, who sees Shanghai rebar prices rebounding to 4,300 yuan in the short term. The closure of ports in Australia, the world's biggest supplier of iron ore, due to a cyclone may counter the impact of weaker steel prices on iron ore demand. Miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton shut port terminals that handle nearly half the world's supply of iron ore as they braced for cyclone Rusty, which meteorologists expect to cross the coast by Wednesday with winds reaching up to 280 kph (170 mph). "Some mills who are short of material may start buying within the day if the perceived impact of the cyclone is serious," said a physical iron ore trader in Shanghai. Similar port closures in Australia last month which took a few days barely affected spot iron ore prices, but if the terminals are shut for a week this time, the supply disruptions may help prop up prices, the trader said. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.7 percent to $153.60 a tonne on Friday, pulling away from a 16-month high of $158.90 reached on Wednesday, based on data from price provider Steel Index. Price offers for Australian cargoes in China dropped $3-$4 a tonne on Monday, according to Chinese consultancy Umetal. Prices for shipments from Brazil, the No. 2 exporter, fell by $4 per tonne. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0405 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 4026 -41.00 -1.01 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 153.6 -2.60 -1.66 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 152.86 -2.99 -1.92 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2351 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)