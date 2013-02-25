* Shanghai rebar hits 2-mth low, longest losing streak since
Aug
* China manufacturing gauge index falls from 2-yr high
* Rio Tinto, BHP iron ore ports closing ahead of cyclone
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Feb 25 China steel futures fell to
two-month lows on Monday after data showed that growth in the
country's factory sector slowed from two-year highs this month,
underlining the tepid economic recovery in the world's top steel
consumer.
Spot steel prices in China have similarly slipped,
suggesting demand remains fragile and could curb appetite for
raw material iron ore. But the closure of ports in Australia due
to a cyclone may prompt some mills to restock, supporting prices
which slipped from 16-month highs late last week.
The most actively traded rebar contract for October delivery
on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session bottom
of 3,998 yuan ($640) a tonne, its lowest since Dec. 25, before
closing at 4,016 yuan, down 1.3 percent.
It marked a sixth day of decline for construction-used
rebar, its longest downward streak since August. Rebar lost
nearly 5 percent last week, its steepest drop since October
2011.
Monday's price fall came after HSBC's flash purchasing
managers' index for China dropped to 50.4 in February, the
lowest in four months and down from January's 52.3, amid
unsteady foreign demand.
"It looks like at the business level, raw material companies
such as steel mills and smelters are still struggling with
revenue because they have not yet seen strong demand," said
Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities
in Hong Kong.
"A pickup in real demand for commodities will probably not
come in March, but we still believe it will happen in the second
quarter," said Liu, who sees Shanghai rebar prices rebounding to
4,300 yuan in the short term.
The closure of ports in Australia, the world's biggest
supplier of iron ore, due to a cyclone may counter the impact of
weaker steel prices on iron ore demand.
Miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
shut port terminals that handle nearly half the world's
supply of iron ore as they braced for cyclone Rusty, which
meteorologists expect to cross the coast by Wednesday with winds
reaching up to 280 kph (170 mph).
"Some mills who are short of material may start buying
within the day if the perceived impact of the cyclone is
serious," said a physical iron ore trader in Shanghai.
Similar port closures in Australia last month which took a
few days barely affected spot iron ore prices, but if the
terminals are shut for a week this time, the supply disruptions
may help prop up prices, the trader said.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.7 percent to $153.60 a tonne on
Friday, pulling away from a 16-month peak of $158.90 reached on
Wednesday, based on data from price provider Steel Index.
Price offers for Australian cargoes in China dropped $3-$4 a
tonne on Monday, according to Chinese consultancy Umetal. Prices
for shipments from Brazil, the No. 2 exporter, fell by $4 per
tonne.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0708 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT3 4016 -51.00 -1.25
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 153.6 -2.60 -1.66
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 152.86 -2.99 -1.92
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2351 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Joseph Radford)