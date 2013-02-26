* Shanghai rebar hits two-month low, limits demand for ore * Cyclone heads for direct hit on Australia's Port Hedland (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Feb 26 Spot iron ore prices drifted to a one-month low as worries about declining steel prices from prospective buyers in top importer China outweighed concerns about potential supply disruptions from key exporter Australia due to an approaching cyclone. Chinese steel mills are in no rush to buy iron ore cargoes, traders said, although a prolonged stoppage of shipments from Australia, the world's biggest iron ore supplier, may help prices of the steelmaking raw material rebound. Cyclone Rusty is on course for a direct hit on Australia's Port Hedland, which handles a fifth of the world's seaborne-traded iron ore. Hedland has closed ahead of the cyclone, which is expected to reach Australia's northwest coast on Wednesday. "The cyclone in Australia looks pretty serious, so we are likely to see some support for iron ore prices," said a physical iron ore trader in Hong Kong. Weaker steel prices in China are, however, restraining steel mills from rushing to buy iron ore, stalling expectations of post-Chinese New Year restocking that lifted the price of iron ore to a 16-month high of $158.90 a tonne last week. The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a trough of 3,952 yuan ($630) a tonne, its lowest since Dec. 25. The contract closed at 3,956 yuan, down 1.7 percent. Tuesday marked rebar's seventh consecutive day of losses, the longest losing streak for the construction steel product since a 13-day slide in August. Fears over property sector curbs in China have knocked down steel prices since last week, countering optimism that demand would pick up pace as construction activity resumes from March. "The (iron ore) market looks tight for now, but the market is a bit confused because we are still seeing low offers for port stocks in China," said an iron ore trader in Singapore. Despite the approaching cyclone, offers for Australian iron ore cargoes in China fell by $1 per tonne on Tuesday, according to Beijing-based consultancy Umetal. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell more than 1 percent to $151.90 a tonne on Monday, its weakest since Jan. 30. Similar port closures for a few days in Australia last month barely affected spot iron ore prices. If the terminals are shut for a week this time, the supply disruptions may help prop up prices, traders said. Two cyclones in January disrupted 3 million tonnes of shipments from Australia's Pilbara region, based on estimates by Standard Bank. "We would expect at least 5 million tonnes of exports to be impacted by Rusty; the amount of inland flooding will be difficult to estimate ahead of time but could further affect port inflow rates," the bank said in a note. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0724 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3956 -70.00 -1.74 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 151.9 -1.70 -1.11 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 151.91 -0.95 -0.62 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2339 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Tom Hogue and Miral Fahmy)