* Cyclone heading for Australia's Port Hedland intensifies * Shanghai rebar falls for 8th day, longest losing run since Aug By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Spot iron ore prices steadied after falling to one-month lows, supported by a potential disruption in supply from top exporter Australia, although weaker steel prices in China are keeping buying interest for the raw material in check. A powerful cyclone headed for Australia's Port Hedland, which handles a fifth of the world's seaborne-traded iron ore, has intensified and is set to make landfall late on Wednesday, threatening to flood inland mine operations and rail links. But traders have not seen a rush to buy cargoes, although price offers for Australian and other imported cargoes in China were unchanged on Wednesday after falling in the last two days. "We are not that concerned about the storm. It might stabilise the market, but I'm not sure if it will lift prices," said an iron ore trader in Rizhao city in China's eastern Shandong province. "The sentiment in the steel market is bearish and we are not sure if we will see steel product sales pick up in March." Iron ore prices hit 16-month highs near $160 a tonne last week as Chinese mills restocked ahead of steel demand that typically gains steam from March onwards as construction activity resumes after the winter freeze. On Tuesday, benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was flat at $151.90 a tonne, according to price provider Steel Index. The price fell 1.1 percent the day before to that level, which was its lowest since Jan. 30. The most traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped for an eighth straight day on Wednesday, its longest downward run since a 13-day fall in August. It hit a two-month low of 3,950 yuan ($630) a tonne, falling by nearly 7 percent over eight sessions to midday Wednesday. Worries over property sector curbs in China have dragged steel prices since last week when the government said it would extend a property tax scheme to more cities and urged local authorities to set price control targets on new homes. Spot steel prices across China are similarly weak, curbing demand for iron ore. "We have enough cargoes at the moment, and we're also buying from Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia," said an iron ore trader in Ningbo, in China's province of Zhejiang, when asked about the impact of the disruption in Australian supplies. Similar port closures for a few days in Australia last month barely affected spot iron ore prices, although a longer stoppage could lift prices, traders said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0434 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3988 -6.00 -0.15 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 151.9 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 151.98 +0.07 +0.05 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.2295 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)