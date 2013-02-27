* Cyclone veers away from Australia's Port Hedland * Shanghai rebar falls for 8th day, longest losing run since Aug * But China iron ore demand growth seen faster this year -CISA (Adds cyclone shifts gear, outlook on iron ore demand, updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Spot iron ore prices steadied after falling to one-month lows, supported by a potential disruption in supply from top exporter Australia, although weaker steel prices in China are keeping buying interest for the raw material in check. A powerful cyclone has veered away from Australia's Port Hedland, which handles a fifth of the world's seaborne-traded iron ore, possibly avoiding a direct hit. But it is still expected to flood inland iron ore mine operations and rail links when it makes landfall late on Wednesday. Traders have not seen a rush to buy cargoes, although price offers for Australian and other imported cargoes in China were unchanged on Wednesday after falling in the last two days. "We are not that concerned about the storm. It might stabilise the market, but I'm not sure if it will lift prices," said an iron ore trader in Rizhao city in China's eastern Shandong province. "The sentiment in the steel market is bearish and we are not sure if we will see steel product sales pick up in March." Iron ore prices hit 16-month highs near $160 a tonne last week as Chinese mills restocked ahead of steel demand that typically gains steam from March onwards as construction activity resumes after the winter freeze. On Tuesday, benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was flat at $151.90 a tonne, according to price provider Steel Index. The price fell 1.1 percent the day before to that level, which was its lowest since Jan. 30. However, China's iron ore demand is expected to grow faster this year, at 5.7 percent to 1.11 billion tonnes, as the overall economy mends, boosting demand for steel, according to the China Iron and Steel Association. 'ENOUGH CARGOES' The most traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped for an eighth straight day on Wednesday based on settlement prices, its longest downward run since a 13-day fall in August. It has lost nearly 7 percent over the eight sessions. Shanghai rebar hit a two-month low of 3,950 yuan ($630) a tonne, before closing down 0.2 percent at 3,985 yuan. Worries over property sector curbs in China have dragged steel prices since last week when the government said it would extend a property tax scheme to more cities and urged local authorities to set price control targets on new homes. Spot steel prices across China are similarly weak, curbing demand for iron ore. "We have enough cargoes at the moment, and we're also buying from Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia," said an iron ore trader in Ningbo, in China's province of Zhejiang, when asked about the impact of the disruption in Australian supplies. Similar port closures for a few days in Australia last month barely affected spot iron ore prices, although a longer stoppage could lift prices, traders said. Iron ore indexes Last Change Pct Change THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 151.9 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 151.98 +0.07 +0.05 Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.2295 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Himani Sarkar)