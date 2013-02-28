* Cyclone weakens, misses Australian ports * Shanghai rebar rise follows eight-day fall * Iron ore buyers scarce, mills' stockpiles healthy-trader By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Spot iron ore prices in top consumer China were steady on Thursday as supply risks abated after Australian ports reopened following a cyclone, while Shanghai steel futures bounced back after an eight-day slide. The port of Dampier resumed operations late on Wednesday and Port Hedland will reopen later on Thursday after the powerful cyclone weakened after hitting land. Australia is the world's biggest exporter of iron ore. Those two ports, used by top miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton , were shut since early this week ahead of the cyclone, although the closures mostly led to stable spot iron ore prices, instead of fresh spikes. Price offers for Australian iron ore cargoes in China were unchanged on Thursday, according to Chinese consultancy Umetal. Price offers from Brazil, the second biggest supplier, were down by $1 per tonne. Ample stockpiles of iron ore at Chinese steel producers have curbed further appetite for iron ore while they await a pickup in steel demand. "The iron ore buying mood has come to a standstill, I don't see any bids in the market," said a physical iron ore trader in Singapore. "The restocking has long been over. If you asked around, you will notice that iron ore inventory across mills are at 30 days. This is generally considered high." Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was flat at $151.90 a tonne on Wednesday, according to price provider Steel Index. It touched a 16-month peak of $158.90 on Feb. 20. But a price assessment by another provider Platts puts 62-percent grade iron ore at $150.50 a tonne, down by a dollar. "I don't want to buy because I already have cargo at hand and perhaps I don't even want to sell because if I sell now I lose money, so logic tells me to hold the cargo and that's what I'm doing," said a trader in Shanghai. Spot prices could bounce back next week if available supplies for prompt shipment remain limited, he said. INDIA TAX Brazilian mining giant Vale said it expects only moderate growth in China's steel market this year. The miner posted its first quarterly loss in 10 years following a writedown and a fall in iron ore prices to three-year lows in 2012. Shanghai steel rebar futures rebounded on Thursday after falling for the past eight sessions, based on settlement prices. The most-active October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.8 percent at 4,017 a tonne by the midday break. In India, some traders are waiting to see whether the government would halve a 30 percent tax on iron ore exports when it presents its budget for the incoming fiscal year. The steep tax, along with mining and shipment bans in key Indian states, have slashed iron ore exports from India which before last year was the third biggest supplier to China. But some traders say cutting the export tax is unlikely as India strives to keep more of its raw material at home to boost its own steel industry. "It will not make sense for the government to increase exports by cutting export duty to such a low level because they are encouraging people to set up pellet plants," said Dhruv Goel, managing director with trading firm SteelMint. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0439 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 4017 +32.00 +0.80 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 151.9 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 152.24 +0.26 +0.17 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Editing by Miral Fahmy)