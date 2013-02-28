* Cyclone weakens, misses Australian ports * Shanghai rebar rises with equities, after 8-day fall * Iron ore buyers scarce, mills' stockpiles healthy -trader (Adds CISA chairman comment, updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Spot iron ore prices in top consumer China were steady on Thursday as supply risks abated after Australian ports reopened following a cyclone, while Shanghai steel futures bounced back after an eight-day slide. The port of Dampier resumed operations late on Wednesday and Port Hedland will reopen later on Thursday after the powerful cyclone weakened after hitting land. Australia is the world's biggest exporter of iron ore. Those two ports, used by top miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton , were shut since early this week ahead of the cyclone, although the closures mostly led to stable spot iron ore prices, instead of fresh spikes. Price offers for Australian iron ore cargoes in China were unchanged on Thursday, according to Chinese consultancy Umetal. Price offers from Brazil, the second biggest supplier, were down by $1 per tonne. Ample stockpiles of iron ore at Chinese steel producers have curbed further appetite for iron ore while they await a pickup in steel demand. "The iron ore buying mood has come to a standstill, I don't see any bids in the market," said a physical iron ore trader in Singapore. "The restocking has long been over. If you asked around, you will notice that iron ore inventory across mills are at 30 days. This is generally considered high." Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was flat at $151.90 a tonne on Wednesday, according to price provider Steel Index. It touched a 16-month peak of $158.90 on Feb. 20. But a price assessment by another provider Platts puts 62-percent grade iron ore at $150.50 a tonne, down by a dollar. "I don't want to buy because I already have cargo at hand and perhaps I don't even want to sell because if I sell now I lose money, so logic tells me to hold the cargo and that's what I'm doing," said a trader in Shanghai. Spot prices could bounce back next week if available supplies for prompt shipment remain limited, he said. INDIA TAX Shanghai steel rebar futures rebounded on Thursday after falling for the past eight sessions, based on settlement prices, tracking gains in equities. The most-active October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 1.7 percent at 4,053 yuan ($650) a tonne. China's urbanisation efforts have sustained the country's demand for steel, although excess capacity has similarly continued to squeeze producers' profit margins. China's total crude steel production capacity stands at 970 million tonnes, over 200 million tonnes more than what it produced last year, according to estimates by the China Iron and Steel Association, or CISA. "Compared to 2012, the operating situation for the industry will improve in 2013, but it is still difficult to see it turning fundamentally better," CISA Chairman Zhu Jimin told an industry conference. Brazilian mining giant Vale said it expects only moderate growth in China's steel market this year. The miner posted its first quarterly loss in 10 years following a writedown and a fall in iron ore prices to three-year lows in 2012. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0709 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 4053 +68.00 +1.71 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 151.9 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 152.24 +0.26 +0.17 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2273 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by David Stanway in Beijing; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Joseph Radford)