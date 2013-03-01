* Shanghai rebar falls almost 2 pct after China PMI * China factory data points to mild economic recovery By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 1 Spot iron ore prices fell to one-month lows and were headed for a second straight week of losses as buying interest from top importer China thinned amid high stockpiles of steel products, reflecting slow demand. Shanghai steel rebar futures dropped 1.8 percent on Friday as investors sold off most commodities after data showed that China's factory activity cooled to five-month lows in February as domestic and overseas demand slackened. Inventory of five major steel products held by Chinese traders, including rebar, stood at 18.8 million tonnes as of Feb. 22, according to data compiled by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch. That is up from 12.5 million tonnes in early January, based on the data. Steel stockpiles in China usually peak in February as producers boost output ahead of demand picking up from March when construction and manufacturing activity is in full swing. But there are concerns that the pickup may be slow this time given the modest pace in China's economic recovery. The inventory of steel billet in China's key Tangshan area is reportedly at 2 million tonnes, far more than the normal inventory of 400,000 tonnes, said a trader in Hong Kong. The most active October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 1.8 percent at 3,982 yuan ($640) a tonne by the midday break. The current weak demand for steel was compounded by worries about China's renewed push to cool its property sector which could dent consumption further. Beijing said last week that it would extend a property tax scheme to more cities and urged local authorities to set price control targets on new homes. That could curb the need for steel producers to buy iron ore. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.1 percent to $151.70 a tonne on Thursday, the lowest since Jan. 30, based on data from Steel Index. The price, down 1.2 percent so far this week, dropped half a percent in February after gaining more than 30 percent over the previous two months as Chinese demand slowed amid signals that the economy is only seeing a mild recovery. "Mills are not in a mood to buy at the moment, although I think there is still demand because no one has cut (steel) production yet," said a physical iron ore trader in Shanghai. "But in a down market mills always want to wait and see." China's daily output of crude steel averaged 2.01 million tonnes between Feb. 11 and 20, up nearly 1 percent from the previous 10-day period, industry data showed earlier this week. Iron ore swaps were similarly weak on Friday, with the Singapore Exchange-cleared March contract traded at $146.50 a tonne after settling at $148.33 the previous day, traders said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0404 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3982 -71.00 -1.75 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 151.7 -0.20 -0.13 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 152.24 +0.26 +0.17 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2213 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)