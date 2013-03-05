* Property curbs cloud outlook for China steel demand
* China steel stockpiles up for 10th week as of Feb. 22
* Shanghai rebar rebounds after Monday's slide
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, March 5 Spot iron ore prices fell to
one-month lows as buyers from top importer China stepped away
from the market, worried about weak steel demand that has pushed
up steel stockpiles over the past two-and-a-half months.
China's renewed push to cool its property sector also
fuelled doubts on the outlook for steel demand, although
Shanghai steel prices regained some ground after Monday's
sell-off.
Price offers for iron ore cargoes in China from top
suppliers Australia and Brazil fell by $4 per tonne on Tuesday,
according to Beijing-based consultancy Umetal.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.2
percent to $148.80 a tonne on Monday, the lowest since Jan. 29,
based on data from Steel Index.
Iron ore hit a 16-month high of $158.90 on Feb. 20, but has
lost more than 6 percent as Chinese restocking waned. Buying
interest thinned further on Monday after Shanghai steel prices
reeled from news that China will strictly impose a 20 percent
tax on home sales.
"Sentiment is weak because of the policy signals from the
Chinese government, and the current iron ore prices are not
really sustainable," said a physical iron ore trader in Hong
Kong.
"Given weak demand for steel, many mills are still making
huge losses."
Shanghai rebar futures rebounded on Tuesday after
falling about 3 percent in the prior session, the steepest
decline since October 2011. The most-traded October rebar
contract closed up about 1 percent at 3,939 yuan ($630) a tonne.
Still, it was a weak bounce for rebar prices which traders
say reflects concern about rising stockpiles of steel products
in China, the world's biggest consumer and producer.
OVERSTRETCHED
Inventories of five major steel products held by traders in
China rose for a 10th straight week to 18.8 million tonnes as of
Feb. 22, according to data compiled by Bank of America-Merrill
Lynch.
Rebar, or reinforcing bar which is used in construction,
accounted for about half of the inventory at 9.1 million tonnes,
based on the data.
The high stockpiles suggest that the "iron ore demand
pipeline feeding the production of more products could be
temporarily overstretched," INTL FCStone said in a note, adding
it expects iron ore prices to slip to $146-$147 over the course
of March.
Iron ore prices are mainly driven by demand from China,
which buys about two-thirds of global seaborne iron ore. The
government is targeting 7.5 percent growth in gross domestic
product for 2013 as it strives to boost consumption.
"We should unswervingly take expanding domestic demand as
our long-term strategy for economic development," China's
outgoing Premier Wen Jiabao told delegates during the annual
meeting of China's National People's Congress.
"To expand individual consumption, we should enhance
people's ability to consume, keep their consumption expectations
stable, boost their desire to consume, improve their consumption
environment and make economic growth more consumption-driven."
China also aimed for 7.5 percent GDP growth in 2012, when
the economy expanded by 7.8 percent, the slowest since 1999.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0706 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT3 3939 +34.00 +0.87
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 148.8 -1.80 -1.20
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 150.67 -1.57 -1.03
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2251 Chinese yuan)
