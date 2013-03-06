* Spot iron ore at six-week low as Chinese buying wanes * Shanghai rebar pulls away from December lows (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr and Ruby Lian SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI, March 6 Iron ore swaps rose on Wednesday, reflecting investor expectations spot prices may bounce back from six-week lows on limited supply of prompt shipments. Shanghai steel futures steadied, holding above near three-month lows reached on Monday when prices slid the most in 16 months on worries China's renewed push to curb speculation in its property sector would dent demand for steel in the world's biggest consumer. "I think there was some overreaction and selling on the bad news. Now some are buying back into the market," said Peter Cho, an iron ore derivatives broker with ICAP. The March iron ore swaps contract traded at $144 a tonne after settling at $142.75 on Tuesday, brokers said. The April contract rose to $137.50 from $136.42, they said. The contracts are cleared by global top clearer Singapore Exchange. Supply of iron ore in the spot market has been limited amid slower shipments from top exporters Australia and Brazil, either due to storms or logistical disruptions, traders said. MARKET SEEN HOLDING UP While stockpiles of iron ore at Chinese steel mills remain at nearly a month's worth of consumption, some mills could return to the market next week given limited supply of both imported and domestic iron ore, said Jamie Pearce, head of iron ore broking at SSY Futures. "Some are saying the cold weather in China is continuing to affect domestic miners and are estimating that it may not be until May that we will see full production come back online there," said Pearce. "If that is correct, the physical market may hold up quite well over the next few weeks." Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell 2.4 percent to $145.20 a tonne on Tuesday, the lowest since Jan. 18, based on data compiled by Steel Index. Traders are eyeing a tender by Australin miner Rio Tinto , which is selling 165,000 tonnes of 61-percent grade Pilbara iron ore fines. Rio last sold a cargo of Pilbara fines at $155.18 a tonne and the grade traded at $151 on China's trading platform CBMX last week, traders said. China's steel demand typically picks up pace after the Lunar New Year holiday, which fell in mid-February this year. But steel prices have dropped since hitting nine-month highs in early February as steel stockpiles surged. "Steel demand is recovering a bit late this year as some of the workforce at end-users haven't really gotten back to work. But I still expect steel prices to rise in April given demand picks up from mid-March," said a Hebei-based steel mill official. The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed little changed at 3,937 yuan ($630) a tonne, after regaining some ground from Monday's low of 3,886 yuan, the weakest since mid-December. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0736 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3937 -2.00 -0.05 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 145.2 -3.60 -2.42 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 148.25 -2.42 -1.61 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2209 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Pullin)