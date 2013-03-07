By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 7 Spot prices of iron ore bounced back from six-week lows as some buyers from top importer China returned to the market, although deals were scarce. Traders were hopeful the drop in iron ore prices from 16-month highs in late February might lure buyers back, with Chinese steel mills continuing to lift production. China's daily crude steel output rose 1.4 percent to 2.034 million tonnes in the last eight days of February versus the preceding 10 days, the highest since mid-May 2012, data from the China Iron and Steel Association show. "Generally the demand for cargo is there, it's just about the pricing. Now that prices are lower compared to two weeks ago, mills are more willing to buy," said an iron ore trader in Hong Kong. "There's a lot of buying inquiries at the current prices, but deals are few." Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore rose 0.4 percent to $145.80 a tonne on Wednesday, according to Steel Index, recovering from the prior session, when it was the lowest since Jan. 18. Rio Tinto sold 61-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore at $147.35 a tonne at a tender on Wednesday, higher than Steel Index's 62-percent price, traders said. Rio offered another 165,000 tonnes of the same material at a tender on Thursday, traders said. There is market talk the second cargo was sold at $147.32 per tonne, a trader in Singapore said. The prices at which cargoes are sold at these spot tenders go into the computation of index prices which then determine pricing for iron ore contracts sold by miners. On Wednesday, China's top economic planning agency accused the world's top three iron ore miners and some traders of manipulating the market to drive an 80 percent rally in ore prices over six months. Iron ore prices nearly doubled from three-year lows in September to reach a 16-month high of $158.90 a tonne on Feb. 20. The National Development and Reform Commission did not name any miners, but the top three iron ore producers are Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Vale, which together produce roughly two-thirds of the world's output. Responding to the allegations, BHP said on Thursday it was committed to a transparent iron ore market. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0828 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3932 -5.00 -0.13 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 145.8 +0.60 +0.41 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 148.04 +1.01 +0.69 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)