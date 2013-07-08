* At 6-week top, iron ore had best week in 6 months * Shanghai rebar down; China aims credit cut to end overcapacity * China steel output up 0.8 pct in late June-CISA By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, July 8 Spot iron ore prices are likely to slip this week after spiking to six-week highs as Chinese mills pause from replenishing inventories amid doubts on the outlook for steel demand. Shanghai rebar futures dropped on Monday after gaining the most last week since December, tracking weaker equities after China pledged to cut off credit to industries plagued by overcapacity to force consolidation. In a statement from the State Council, or cabinet, on Friday Beijing laid out broad plans to ensure banks support the kind of economic rebalancing China's new leadership wants as it looks to focus more on high-end manufacturing. China's steel sector, the world's biggest, is among those saddled by overcapacity, squeezing profit margins and prices at a time when demand has been weakened by slower economic growth. The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.6 percent at 3,605 yuan ($590) a tonne by the midday break. The contract jumped 3 percent last week. "We have suspended our final payment to steel mills now and they must be experiencing a lot of pressure on their cash flow," said a steel trader in Beijing, reflecting the difficulty of steel market participants in getting access to credit. That is likely to hurt demand for steel and curb appetite for raw material iron ore. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose half a percent to $122.60 a tonne on Friday, its highest since May 23, according to data provider Steel Index. Iron ore gained 5.2 percent last week, its biggest such increase since early January. "There's not much support for iron ore to stay at levels above $120. We will probably see a correction until we get more data on the Chinese economy," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. "Steel mills have restocked but I don't see further need for them to do that right now. They've gotten used to keeping low inventories than keeping their money stuck in a lot of raw material since they can buy spot cargoes quickly from the ports anyway." Chinese economic data on trade, lending and consumer prices are due over the next few days, ahead of gross domestic product data on July 15. Buyers were scarce on Monday. A 62 percent iron ore fines cargo was offered on the globalORE trading platform at $118 a tonne and the highest bid was at $116, traders said. Swaps were also largely steady. But iron ore prices will remain supported by Chinese steel production which remains high. China produced an average of 2.181 million tonnes of crude steel on a daily basis in the last ten days of June, up nearly 1 percent from the preceding 10-day period, the China Iron and Steel Association data showed. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0457 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3605 -20.00 -0.55 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 122.6 +0.60 +0.49 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 124.45 +0.44 +0.35 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1326 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)