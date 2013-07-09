* Limited supply of 60-plus percent grade in spot market * Shanghai rebar steady, China steel stocks below 15 mln T * China iron ore imports seen up for 4th month in June (Adds imports forecast, Rio tender, updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, July 9 Spot iron ore prices retreated from six-week peaks as buying interest from top importer China eased, although a limited supply of high-grade cargoes may keep losses in check. Iron ore is down nearly 16 percent this year as a slower economy curbs China's appetite for the raw material, while faster-than-forecast inflation in June suggests Beijing does not have the room to loosen monetary policy to lift the economy. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.6 percent to $121.90 a tonne on Monday, according to data provider Steel Index. For the year, iron ore looks to be on track for its second annual loss in three years. The price hit a six-week top of $122.60 on Friday as Chinese mills refilled run-down inventories. "There has been some shortage of high-grade cargoes, those at 60-percent plus, so the market should be holding up," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. "But demand hasn't been that strong either, and the shortage should ease in August when more Australian cargoes come through to spot." But the benchmark price may bounce back on Tuesday after global miner Rio Tinto sold a cargo of 61.4-percent grade Australian iron ore fines at $123.59 a tonne, said a second Shanghai-based trader. That is well above the sale of similar grade cargoes at $118.50 and $120 a tonne on the globalORE platform on Monday, the trader said. A second physical iron ore trading platform in China begins operations on Tuesday, competing with the existing China Beijing International Mining Exchange (CBMX). The new Rizhao-based platform will initially settle trades mainly in yuan. "There's no reason why this platform won't work, but drawing in liquidity won't happen overnight," said the Shanghai trader. The latest platform is a further sign that Beijing is relaxing its tight grip over imports of the raw material, its biggest by volume. CBMX began its platform in May 2012. China's iron ore imports may have risen for a fourth month in June, supported by strong steel production, traders said. The trade data is due out on Wednesday. Shanghai rebar futures closed little changed at 3,597 yuan ($590) a tonne, holding near six-week highs touched last above 3,600 yuan. Steel inventories at Chinese warehouses fell below 15 million tonnes last week to 14.73 million tonnes, down by 330,000 tonnes from the previous week, Standard Bank said. "This suggests inventories are finally back in good shape, relative to underlying demand, with mills finally able to extract some pricing power with end consumers, as evidenced by last week's rally in physical steel pricing," Standard Bank said in a note. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0710 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3597 +2.00 +0.06 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 121.9 -0.70 -0.57 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 120.21 -4.24 -3.41 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1337 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Tom Hogue and Michael Perry)