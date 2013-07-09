* Limited supply of 60-plus percent grade in spot market
* Shanghai rebar steady, China steel stocks below 15 mln T
* China iron ore imports seen up for 4th month in June
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, July 9 Spot iron ore prices retreated
from six-week peaks as buying interest from top importer China
eased, although a limited supply of high-grade cargoes may keep
losses in check.
Iron ore is down nearly 16 percent this year as a slower
economy curbs China's appetite for the raw material, while
faster-than-forecast inflation in June suggests Beijing does not
have the room to loosen monetary policy to lift the economy.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI dropped
0.6 percent to $121.90 a tonne on Monday, according to data
provider Steel Index. For the year, iron ore looks to be on
track for its second annual loss in three years.
The price hit a six-week top of $122.60 on Friday as Chinese
mills refilled run-down inventories.
"There has been some shortage of high-grade cargoes, those
at 60-percent plus, so the market should be holding up," said an
iron ore trader in Shanghai.
"But demand hasn't been that strong either, and the shortage
should ease in August when more Australian cargoes come through
to spot."
But the benchmark price may bounce back on Tuesday after
global miner Rio Tinto sold a cargo of
61.4-percent grade Australian iron ore fines at $123.59 a tonne,
said a second Shanghai-based trader.
That is well above the sale of similar grade cargoes at
$118.50 and $120 a tonne on the globalORE platform on Monday,
the trader said.
A second physical iron ore trading platform in China begins
operations on Tuesday, competing with the existing China Beijing
International Mining Exchange (CBMX). The new Rizhao-based
platform will initially settle trades mainly in
yuan.
"There's no reason why this platform won't work, but drawing
in liquidity won't happen overnight," said the Shanghai trader.
The latest platform is a further sign that Beijing is
relaxing its tight grip over imports of the raw material, its
biggest by volume. CBMX began its platform in May 2012.
China's iron ore imports may have risen for a fourth month
in June, supported by strong steel production, traders said. The
trade data is due out on Wednesday.
Shanghai rebar futures closed little changed at 3,597 yuan
($590) a tonne, holding near six-week highs touched last above
3,600 yuan.
Steel inventories at Chinese warehouses fell below 15
million tonnes last week to 14.73 million tonnes, down by
330,000 tonnes from the previous week, Standard Bank said.
"This suggests inventories are finally back in good shape,
relative to underlying demand, with mills finally able to
extract some pricing power with end consumers, as evidenced by
last week's rally in physical steel pricing," Standard Bank said
in a note.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0710 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN4 3597 +2.00 +0.06
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 121.9 -0.70 -0.57
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 120.21 -4.24 -3.41
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1337 Chinese yuan)
