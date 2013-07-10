* China exports fall for first time in 17 months, outlook bleak * China iron ore imports at 4-month low in June * Iron ore prices at 7-week high on scarce high-grade supply By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, July 10 Shanghai steel futures dropped for a second session out of three on Wednesday after weak Chinese trade data underscored concerns of a slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy and top steel user. China's exports fell for the first time in 17 months in June and imports also shrank, countering market expectations for a modest increase. Beijing said the trade outlook is deteriorating as exporters lose confidence in the face of weak external demand. The dismal data dragged down commodities from copper to rubber although losses were mostly modest while Asian equities, including China's, remained firm. The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a session low of 3,579 yuan ($580) a tonne, before curbing losses to 3,598 yuan by the midday break, down 0.2 percent. "Certainly near term, because of seasonality and lack of economic stimulus, there will be continued downward pressure on steel prices," said Helen Lau, mining analyst at UOB-Kay Hian Securities in Hong Kong. The latest Chinese data raises fears of weak second-quarter economic growth ahead of the release of GDP numbers on July 15. China's reform-minded new leaders have shown great tolerance for slower growth and have mostly shunned stimulus measures to aid the economy. China's iron ore imports fell to the lowest in four months in June as weaker steel demand curbed mills' purchases of the raw material. Imports of iron ore fell to 62.30 million tonnes last month, customs data showed, from 68.56 million tonnes in May which was the third-highest on record. "That is pretty much in line with our expectations. Steel mills have been keeping their iron ore inventory low since the steel market has not been strong," said Lau, adding that imports are likely to remain below 65 million tonnes in July and August. The benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 1.5 percent to $123.70 a tonne on Tuesday, the highest since May 16, according to data provider Steel Index. Limited availability of high-grade iron ore in the spot market, or those with iron content of 60-percent plus, has helped hold prices up, traders said. "Somehow it seems those with high-grade cargoes are not willing to sell at a lower price. That should keep the market firm. For how long is the question," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0358 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3598 -8.00 -0.22 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 123.7 +1.80 +1.48 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 123.9 +3.69 +3.07 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1295 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Jijo Jacob)