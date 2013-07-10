* China exports fall for first time in 17 months, outlook bleak * China iron ore imports at 4-month low in June * Iron ore prices at 7-week high on scarce high-grade supply (Recasts, adds comments, updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, July 10 Shanghai steel futures erased early losses on Wednesday to finish higher, tracking equities, and iron ore swaps rose after dismal Chinese trade data spurred hopes for measures by Beijing to revive its economy. Chinese stocks climbed to their highest in more than three months, lifting commodities from copper to gold well off session lows hit after trade data earlier in the day underscored concerns of a slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy. China's exports fell for the first time in 17 months in June and imports also shrank, countering market expectations of an increase, as Beijing warned of a grim trade outlook. The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up nearly 1 percent at 3,638 yuan a tonne. The contract hit a session high of 3,650 yuan, its loftiest since May 22, off an earlier low of 3,579 yuan. Rebar's gains helped lift iron ore swaps <0#SGXIOS:>, with the July contract rising to $123 after settling at $122.06 on Tuesday, and August climbing to $122 from $120.62, traders said. "It just got going after lunch when rebar started to go north quite fast and we had Chinese buyers coming on the swaps. That lifted the market quite sharply," said Jamie Pearce, head of iron ore broking at SSY Futures. Comments by Premier Li Keqiang that China would not let the economy grow at the lower end of Beijing's target of 7.5 percent may have drawn buyers back to the market, said Helen Lau, mining analyst at UOB-Kay Hian Securities in Hong Kong, as they suggest the government may take steps to fine-tune the economy and avoid a hard landing. "But unless we see that, I don't think this rally is sustainable, because China is slowing down and people are starting to get worried," Lau said. The latest Chinese data raises fears of weak second-quarter economic growth ahead of the release of GDP data on July 15. China's reform-minded new leaders have shown great tolerance for slower growth and have mostly shunned stimulus measures to aid the economy. China's imports of iron ore fell to the lowest in four months in June as weaker steel demand curbed mills' purchases of the raw material. Imports of iron ore fell to 62.30 million tonnes last month, customs data showed, from 68.56 million in May, which was the third-highest on record. "That is pretty much in line with our expectations. Steel mills have been keeping their iron ore inventory low since the steel market has not been strong," said Lau, adding that imports were likely to stay below 65 million tonnes in July and August. The benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 1.5 percent to $123.70 a tonne on Tuesday, the highest since May 16, according to data provider Steel Index. Limited availability of high-grade iron ore in the spot market, or grades with iron content of more than 60 percent, has helped hold up prices, traders said, with offers staying high on Wednesday. "Somehow it seems those with high-grade cargoes are not willing to sell at a lower price," said an iron ore trader based in Shanghai. "That should keep the market firm. For how long is the question." Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0746 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3638 +32.00 +0.89 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 123.7 +1.80 +1.48 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 123.9 +3.69 +3.07 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.1295 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)