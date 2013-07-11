* Rebar aided by gains in China equities on stimulus hopes * Baosteel keeps prices for August steady, Wuhan hikes (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, July 11 Spot iron ore prices and Shanghai rebar futures rose to their highest level in almost two months, backed by firm demand from top consumer China. Chinese mills, which continue to produce steel at a near record pace, refilled their inventories of iron ore while steel traders replenished their product stockpiles, helping prices of both commodities rebound from steep losses in the first half of 2013. Rebar's rise followed sustained gains in Chinese equities on Thursday amid hopes Beijing will implement measures to revive its economy after disappointing June trade data. Ore with 62-percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.2 percent to $123.90 a tonne on Wednesday, the highest since May 16, based on data from compiler Steel Index. "Bids in the physical market are still firm. There's a lack of spot supply from miners and mills are also willing to take up cargoes since they have kept inventories low," said an iron ore trader in Hong Kong. "I think $130 is possible given the very aggressive bids we're seeing in the market." Chinese steel mills who resold some iron ore cargoes earlier when the market was weak may have unloaded more than they should have, limiting current supplies, the trader said. Chinese mills produced an average of 2.181 million tonnes of crude steel in late June, near a record high of 2.193 million tonnes in early May, based on latest industry data, supporting demand for iron ore. Iron ore swaps <0#SGXIOS:> also stretched recent gains, reflecting expectations spot rates will rise further. The August contract <ID:nL3N0DV0ZW> traded at $123 a tonne in Asia after settling at $122.12 on Wednesday, traders said. In Shanghai, the most-traded rebar contract for delivery in January hit a session high of 3,700 yuan ($600) a tonne, a level unseen since May 14. It closed up almost 1 percent at 3,646 yuan. But the near-term outlook for steel demand and pricing remains uncertain. Baoshan Iron and Steel Co Ltd, China's biggest listed steelmaker, said it will keep prices for its main products steady in August, after cutting them in the previous two months. But traders said rival Wuhan Iron and Steel raised prices for its key products in response to the recent rebound in steel prices. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0732 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3646 +32.00 +0.89 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 123.9 +0.20 +0.16 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 124.51 +0.61 +0.49 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1341 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)