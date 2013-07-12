* Rio, BHP iron ore output seen cut by rains
* Iron ore has outpaced gains in Shanghai rebar
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, July 12 Iron ore prices rose to their
highest level in almost two months and are headed for their
second straight weekly gain as Chinese mills replenished
inventories and supplies in the spot market remained tight.
Gains in Chinese steel prices have helped push up iron ore
over the past two weeks although price increases in the raw
material have far outpaced those of steel, prompting some
caution among buyers.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.1
percent to $125.20 a tonne on Thursday, its highest level since
May 15, according to data provider Steel Index.
Iron ore is up 2.1 percent for the week so far and has risen
7.5 percent since last week.
The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was steady at 3,659 yuan
($600) a tonne by 0543 GMT and is up less than 1 percent for the
week. Last week the contract rose nearly 3 percent.
"There's still buying interest for mainstream cargoes from
Australia and Brazil and there's not a lot of supply available,"
said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
"But the increase in iron ore prices has been much faster
than the increase in steel products, and this will only pressure
margins for mills which are very small now."
Rains in Australia have affected output of miners in the
world's top iron ore producer, with Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton set to release
softer-than-expected quarterly iron ore output numbers next
week.
Protesters seeking better public services in Brazil had
blocked a key railway carrying iron ore from global miner Vale's
giant Carajas mine. Vale said the blockade ended on
Thursday.
Offers for high-grade cargoes remained firm on Friday. A
cargo of 62.7-percent grade Australian Newman iron ore fines was
quoted at $130.50 a tonne on the China Beijing International
Mining Exchange platform, well above the 62-percent benchmark.
"This price is too high and I don't think there'll be any
interest at this level. I doubt mills would be so aggressive to
take the cargo at such a high price," said another trader in
Shanghai. "We are in the low demand season for steel."
Construction projects in China typically slow down during
the summer months, curbing demand for steel from a major
consuming sector.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0543 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN4 3659 +0.00 +0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 125.2 +1.30 +1.05
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 126.43 +1.92 +1.54
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1352 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr; Editing by Michael Perry)